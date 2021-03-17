Friday's letters

Errors of youth
Regarding the proposed removal of Jim Melvin’s portrait at Elon School of Law:
Once upon a time, when young people, full of zeal and high principle, went too far, a wise elder would take them aside and gently suggest that perhaps they should be sure of their facts before making hasty judgments and accusations.
In this case, the elder might note that Jim Melvin, the man they are maligning, is one of Greensboro’s finest citizens and has contributed more to the city than anyone else in recent history. The elder would caution them not only against embarrassing themselves, but of violating a principle higher than they had considered — the principle of kindness.
The elder might go on to explain that even if Jim Melvin had not lost his father to murder at a young age, yet gone on without bitterness to serve his home city selflessly, even if he had not made great contributions to the law school they attend, he would deserve kind and decent treatment. As would any citizen speaking his mind in moderate language about a complex issue that will never be fully resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.
Finally, that wise elder would suggest that those who forgot the principle of kindness might compensate by apologizing to Jim Melvin and his family.
Barbara Baillet Moran
Greensboro
Trump's trillions
On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed off on a $2 trillion COVID stimulus package.
Again, last December, President Trump signed off on a second COVID stimulus package, this one for $900 billion.
In today’s op-ed section (March 17), John Hood laments the $1.9 trillion COVID "stimulus package” that was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden.
He also manages to take a shot at the $787 billion stimulus passed by Congress and signed by Obama in 2009.
He makes no mention of Trump’s spending packages.
Hood, like his Republican brethren, once again reveals his usual hypocritical and “scorched-earth,” anti-Democratic approach to public policy. There must be an honest conservative somewhere with something positive to contribute to the News & Record.
Alas, these days, such a person is less common than a shirtless man wearing horns in the Capitol.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Medicare and prevention
A great benefit of Medicare coverage is eligibility for an annual wellness review that emphasizes prevention measures, including immunizations and screening for silent diseases. This visit is co-pay-free.
The COVID pandemic caused many to get behind in primary care visits making this a great time to schedule your wellness review. Then, when you make a primary care visit for an acute problem or management of a chronic disease, your primary caregiver will not have to devote part of your visit time to routine prevention measures.
Wouldn’t it be great if all Americans had this level of medical care insurance? U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) soon will be introducing the Medicare for All Act of 2021 in the 117th Congress. This improved Medicare not only would cover all citizens, but adds mental health, dental and other aspects of care essential to good health. The life expectancy of U.S. citizens peaked in 2014 and we continue to have poor outcomes on other health measures compared to other economically advantaged countries. Removing barriers to preventive and early intervention health care would likely go a long way to help us catch up with our peers.
Wayne Hale
Greensboro
Gender and sports
In his Sunday column (March 14), Phil Weaver argues that it’s “unfair” for transgender kids to play high school sports with girls since transgender girls — born biologically male and therefore innately superior at sports — will outperform the girls and take all the slots on teams. Years ago, when he was coaching girls’ high school basketball, he tells us, his winning varsity team scrimmaged twice with a boys JV team. The girls won the first game. That’s right, they won but, Weaver assures us, the boys only lost because they weren’t really trying. Besides, the boys probably would have won the second game — if he hadn’t ended it early.
OK, I guess. But just how widespread is the transgender threat to girls sports? Nonexistent now, Weaver says, but we must be prepared!
Anyone hear Pat McCrory’s toilet flush?
Let’s agree that bone density and muscle mass advantage are on the males’ side post-puberty. Like the ability to grow a beard, this is primarily due to testosterone and kids taking hormone blockers so that they do not enter male puberty don’t have much of it. Low testosterone equals no muscle/bone advantage equals no threat to girls' sports teams. Relax, Coach Weaver.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro