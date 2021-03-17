Friday's letters

Errors of youth

Regarding the proposed removal of Jim Melvin’s portrait at Elon School of Law:

Once upon a time, when young people, full of zeal and high principle, went too far, a wise elder would take them aside and gently suggest that perhaps they should be sure of their facts before making hasty judgments and accusations.

In this case, the elder might note that Jim Melvin, the man they are maligning, is one of Greensboro’s finest citizens and has contributed more to the city than anyone else in recent history. The elder would caution them not only against embarrassing themselves, but of violating a principle higher than they had considered — the principle of kindness.

The elder might go on to explain that even if Jim Melvin had not lost his father to murder at a young age, yet gone on without bitterness to serve his home city selflessly, even if he had not made great contributions to the law school they attend, he would deserve kind and decent treatment. As would any citizen speaking his mind in moderate language about a complex issue that will never be fully resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.

Finally, that wise elder would suggest that those who forgot the principle of kindness might compensate by apologizing to Jim Melvin and his family.