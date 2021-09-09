Friday's letters

A key upgrade

I have to say a few special words about the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Wonderfully, I was offered two tickets to see "The Music of Billy Joel" on Friday night. The center lives up to the hype, beautiful inside and out, great sound, excellent sight lines. Food and alcohol were delicious.

The most important thing happened at intermission. You know, that short space of time where you have to run to the bathroom, wait in line with the other numerous females, tend to nature and rush back to you seat, hopefully before the entertainment begins.

This intermission was made more difficult due to the fact I had no idea where the bathrooms were! As I rushed out, everyone was going to the center. I took a hard right and immediately saw a number staff members. These wonderful women, recognizing my look of panic and floating eyes, pointed in the direction to go. In my dash, I ran by other staff (men this time) and they too pointed to the exact location. There was no wait and I even had time to purchase another drink.

My thanks to the center. We finally have an excellent venue with enough bathrooms for the women!

Mebane Ham