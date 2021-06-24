Friday's letters

Ron Hamilton

Greensboro

Tell it all

In debates about Confederate monuments, I have often heard: “We must not erase history!”

I grew up in North Carolina and only recently have I learned that one of the great artists of the last century, John Coltrane, was born and grew up here (in Hamlet and High Point); Nina Simone and Thelonious Monk are also North Carolinians. Yet most people grow up in North Carolina with no knowledge of this, nor of enormously important events that have transpired here, from the Wilmington insurrection in 1898 to Greensboro in 1960 (and 1979) and Hamlet in 1991.

These histories have been erased. These stories — some inspiring, some horrifying, but all essential — are not taught to our children, or commemorated with public statues. It’s impossible to be an educated, responsible citizen without knowing the real history of your region and country.