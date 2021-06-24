Friday's letters

Aggies achieve
Congratulations to N.C. A&T’s men’s and women’s track teams.
Four members of the men’s team have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Also, in NCAA competition, the men recently finished third nationally and the women finished fourth. There were a number of individual national champions from A&T. And this was among the best universities in the country, not just HBCUs.
I attended the University of Maryland on a track scholarship. So I can appreciate the magnitude of N.C. A&T’s performance. Talk about David vs. Goliath. This is off the charts.
We all should be proud of the growth and accomplishments of all of our local schools. A&T is recognized for its civil rights achievements and rightfully so, but other doors were opened as well.
As a white man, I grew up in segregated Virginia and had a number of Black friends and co-workers. However, we couldn’t go to the same schools or to the same places together. At 57, I went back to college at A&T for a master’s degree. What a great experience. I was welcomed as “a brother.” I never felt anything but friendship and I’m proud to be a member of the Aggie family.
Kudos to Chancellor Harold Martin and the Aggie family for their athletic and academic achievements.
Ron Hamilton
Greensboro
Tell it all
In debates about Confederate monuments, I have often heard: “We must not erase history!”
I grew up in North Carolina and only recently have I learned that one of the great artists of the last century, John Coltrane, was born and grew up here (in Hamlet and High Point); Nina Simone and Thelonious Monk are also North Carolinians. Yet most people grow up in North Carolina with no knowledge of this, nor of enormously important events that have transpired here, from the Wilmington insurrection in 1898 to Greensboro in 1960 (and 1979) and Hamlet in 1991.
These histories have been erased. These stories — some inspiring, some horrifying, but all essential — are not taught to our children, or commemorated with public statues. It’s impossible to be an educated, responsible citizen without knowing the real history of your region and country.
Certain politicians are tying us down in foolish debates about “critical race theory” — an approach to history that simply asserts that race is a key part of U.S. history. This is obvious and should not upset anyone. This history also includes inspiring moments of solidarity between members of different “races,” such as in the 1890s and in the 1960s, as well as today.
John Cox
Charlotte
Against voting?
Voting rights, and getting more people to vote, used to be supported by both political parties. What happened to make them the partisan issues they have become today, with Democrats favoring those rights and Republicans opposing them?
Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. That’s what happened.
They don’t want people who tend to vote Democratic to vote. McConnell said the proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Act is unnecessary. Right ...
Without a requirement that states with a history of discriminatory voting practices seek U.S. Department of Justice review before any changes in voting laws, we will continue to see some states pass laws that restrict voters’ ability to cast their votes.
Republican-controlled states right now are passing laws that make it more difficult for minorities and young people to vote. Some gerrymandered Republican legislatures will even be able to take over the certifying of votes from county boards of election.
It’s shocking that this is happening in the United States of America. But then, we are talking about Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party.
So I’m shocked ... shocked to hear that there’s voting rights corruption going on in the Republican Party!
Gary Parker
Archdale
Health care crisis
Recently, The Washington Post and the Kaiser Foundation conducted a poll of health care providers in order to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Results showed that three in 10 health care providers considered leaving medicine altogether, half reported burnout and six in 10 said the extra stress of the pandemic harmed their mental health. None of this is good news.
Physicians and health care providers continue to face longer hours, inadequate resources, increasing administrative burdens, a general lack of emphasis on self-care, unyielding mandates, inflexible policies, increasing workloads and escalating third-party interferences. Real, meaningful and systemwide actions must happen to lessen the impact of the underlying drivers of burnout, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19. Thankfully, the prescription has already been written.
The National Academy of Medicine recently laid out its prescription for healthier health care work environments. I call on all provider groups, hospitals and hospital systems to follow the NAM recommendations and mandates for an annual surveying of workforces, and to use this data to promote meaningful changes in work environments that are less conducive to burnout and more conducive to engagement.