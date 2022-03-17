Friday's letters

Don’t do it

An Open Letter to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper:

Dear Mr. Tepper,

Please don’t take the Panthers away from me. I can’t watch them, or buy their merchandise or tickets, if you sign a quarterback who quits on his team and acts inappropriately with at least 22 women. Signing and paying an icky guy like that would be like the U.S. paying Iran millions of dollars for oil even though they treat minorities and especially women horribly and fire rockets at our consulate in Erbil.

Wait ... bad example. It would be like if the U.S. had continued buying oil, fertilizer, vodka and aluminum from Russia even after their leader imprisoned and murdered opposition leaders and tortured civilians in Chechnya a few years before invading Ukraine. Well, that might not be a good example, either.

I realize, sir, that my entertainment dilemma pales in comparison to the plight of Iranian girls forced to marry at 13 or Russians being poisoned for speaking the truth about the current leadership. I also realize that you haven’t had a good moral example set for you by our national leaders.

But do you really need that road map? Don’t you know what is right and just?

Frank Hall Jr.

Greensboro

Remember Kuwait

When Iraq invaded Kuwait, it asserted that Kuwait was a ninth former province. Kuwait was not a member of an alliance of mutual defense, only close to Saudi Arabia. Countries around the world coalesced to form a force to liberate Kuwait, led by Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf. And in a brief time, the Iraqis were pushed out.

The parallel to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a former member of the Soviet Union, which also is not a member of a mutual defense alliance, is striking. Yet a coalition of nations has yet to form to liberate or even materially help Ukraine. Why?

Oh, of course. Russia has nukes (as do we) and Ukraine has no oil — just 12% of the world’s wheat production.

It’s way past time to face Vladimir Putin as we faced Saddam Hussein, both global thugs.

Pass the ammunition.

James R. Jackson

Reidsville

The Trump threat

I am responding to the letter “Trump-obsessed,” published on March 16.

I am one of those who have sent several letters regarding what I believe to be the danger I have seen in Donald Trump and his fanatical supporters. I’ve done so based on my concern that many Republicans are pushing to have Trump reelected in 2024. Many of his followers will do anything — anything — to get him reelected. Other voters are on the fence as to whom they will vote for.

There are voters who will not vote for Trump under any circumstance. But there also are those who could be swayed to support him if they are unhappy with gas prices, inflation and other issues, which are far less important than what Trump and his followers would do to destroy our republic/democracy.

If Trump is reelected, he will not give up the presidency in four years but will do everything in his power to stay in control of our country until he dies. I just want those who truly love our country to keep in mind the evilness of this man and what could happen to our country if he is reelected.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

A bright light

Daily, the media share information regarding the virus, murders and threats of invasion. A bright light for the Blessed Table Food Pantry staff and its director, Ed Lemons, is the young people who volunteer. Fifteen sixth graders from Canterbury School, under the leadership of Rae Augustin and Bryson Carter, prepare bags of food for the hungry.

Continuing N.C. A&T State University’s tradition of community service, two A&T students, Cynthia Brown and Zorriah Raynor, assist Larry Janerson, the food manager. We are delighted to have such hardworking volunteers.

Dorothy Walker Greensboro

Don’t back down

Remember the naval blockade of Cuba? I do! The Russians backed down.

How long is the world going to stand by, watch and allow Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, to wreak terror and mayhem on the innocent people of Ukraine? Putin appears to be daring the U.S. and other nations of the free (and communist) world to do anything to stop him.

Are we dealing with another rogue regime and thug not unlike Hitler’s Third Reich, which ultimately led us into World War II? Ukraine is not a NATO member. Putin is thumbing his nose at us and the rest of the world. Ukrainian forces should pull back … and away from the Russian onslaught, allowing them to advance. Then, NATO or not, the U.S. should give them the necessary bombs, tanks, planes and munitions, including the M.O.A.B. (Massive Ordnance Air Blast) bomb, to annihilate the onrushing troops.

Putin must be made to pay a price for his blatant, illegal and terrorist actions. After Ukraine, who’s next? And next? Of course, we should try to avoid all-out nuclear war, and hope he does the same. But, we must be prepared for anything. If all these economic sanctions have zero results, what are the options?

Maybe he’ll stop with Ukraine, and maybe not. The world cannot afford to play a “wait and see” game with him.

Ramon Bell

Stokesdale