Friday's letters

I generally supported the Republican Party until 2016. Then I saw a none-too-intelligent TV showman run for and win the presidency.
There is a constant din of justification for his actions by intelligent folks I know. They don’t wear bib overalls or sport tattoos and wear MAGA hats. These are successful folks who should damn well know a spoiled brat when they see one. Donald Trump doesn’t care about America. He only wants what he wants and he wants it right now. That’s the way kids are. He's an unstable little boy. Check out his post-election tantrum.
Then there’s the issue of mail-in/absentee ballots and their potential for abuse. Trump's supporters say that voter ID would help keep us honest; I agree. Yet Georgia did three recounts and found no fraud. Trump’s filed multiple lawsuits in seven states, alleging rampant cheating. All suits have been dismissed, some, ironically, by Trump-appointed judges. One was dismissed by his 6-3 Supreme Court.
We’re being played, conned and manipulated. If, ceteris paribus, Trump had won, he and his supporters would say that theirs was an impeccably honest election. But his attorney general, Bill Barr, said that this election was. This emperor has no clothes.
Bill Shore
Greensboro
Let statues stand
I am a member of a North Carolina family that has had a family meeting every year for more than 150 years so historical matters are an important part of my life. The efforts to tear down statues of many historical figures because they were slave owners makes no sense. None of those statues were commemorating these people's ownership of slaves but rather their contributions to the building of our country.
Slave ownership in this country has passed but the contributions of these people live on. Tearing down a statue does not change the fact they owned slaves but it does remove the memory of their positive contributions. Let’s stop tearing down our history.
Every torn-down statue was commemorating a positive contribution to this country, not slavery.
W. Steele Smith
Colfax
The voter ID ruse
The editorial in today’s paper (Dec. 8) on voter ID was right on the mark.
The real reason that Republicans want to have this requirement is to suppress the votes of minorities who tend to vote Democratic.
Don’t believe the hogwash that there is a problem with voter impersonation. The few examples of ballot fraud mostly were done by Republicans and were caught. The suppression of minority voters who don’t have ID would completely dwarf any impersonation ballots that would have been counted without the ID requirement.
So, compare two possible election systems, with or without voter ID. The one without that requirement will allow many more legal voters to cast their ballots.
I know what I would choose.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Baffling rules
I hear a lot from our "leaders". We must listen to science. OK, leaders, explain this reasoning to me.
Carolina Theatre music event: The limit is 25 people and no beer was served.
Carolina Theatre showing movie: The limit is 100 people and beer is served.
I am not too bright, so if someone can please explain how COVID knows the difference. I would love to hear the reasoning (or science) behind this. My theory is it is the same reasoning used when you have to wear a mask to your table but can take it off when seated.
Either that or how COVID knows it can only affect people after 10 at night. And they wonder why people question the regulations.
Go figure. Science and leadership at its best?
Caesar Wyssbrod
Greensboro
Editor's note: A Carolina Theatre representative says the venue is following state guidelines, which are different for a movie than for a concert.
Time to reboot
In 1787, the Founding Fathers, at least 10 of whom had signed the Declaration of Independence 11 years earlier, debated the issues based on the times they lived in. They assumed that reasonable, ethical men would hold the offices they were creating. That worked for a while. Times have changed.
Donald Trump has shown us what a scoundrel can do to tradition and decency. We need to explore presidential limits to power. We need to to reexamine voting, equal rights, states' rights and the balance of power — plus other issues ignored or in need of updating.
Almost 250 years later and now with 50 states instead of 13, it’s more apparent that we need a constitutional convention to take a fresh look at the U.S. Constitution. Legitimate political parties as well as other diverse interest groups and scholars should make up the convention. The accent should be on youthful delegates who have a big stake in the future of America.
We, the people of America, have shown we have the power to make change. With enough pressure put on current lawmakers, we should act now to make needed changes.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
