Friday's letters

Either that or how COVID knows it can only affect people after 10 at night. And they wonder why people question the regulations.

Go figure. Science and leadership at its best?

Caesar Wyssbrod

Greensboro

Editor's note: A Carolina Theatre representative says the venue is following state guidelines, which are different for a movie than for a concert.

Time to reboot

In 1787, the Founding Fathers, at least 10 of whom had signed the Declaration of Independence 11 years earlier, debated the issues based on the times they lived in. They assumed that reasonable, ethical men would hold the offices they were creating. That worked for a while. Times have changed.

Donald Trump has shown us what a scoundrel can do to tradition and decency. We need to explore presidential limits to power. We need to to reexamine voting, equal rights, states' rights and the balance of power — plus other issues ignored or in need of updating.