Friday's letters

Round and round ...

As of February, the latest iteration could have yielded Republicans as many as 11 out of 14 seats in the November 2022 election.

However, in a bold Feb. 5 decision, the state Supreme Court, 4-3, determined that the maps of all 14 districts were “partisan gerrymanders” that violated a host of provisions in the state Constitution.

The court found that the Republican-drawn maps were unconstitutional because of the way the lines minimized the influence of Democratic voters by guaranteeing Republicans would win more House seats, even if more N.C. voters statewide were to vote for Democrats in this year’s election.

After back-and-forth skirmishing between the Supreme Court and trial courts, an analysis of the most recent map showed it could result in more safe seats for Democratic candidates, and fewer tossup seats, than the initial map the Republicans had drawn in 2021.

But hold the press! The speaker of the state House, Tim Moore, registered an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court in Washington on Feb. 25.