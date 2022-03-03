Friday's letters

Round and round ...
As of February, the latest iteration could have yielded Republicans as many as 11 out of 14 seats in the November 2022 election.
However, in a bold Feb. 5 decision, the state Supreme Court, 4-3, determined that the maps of all 14 districts were “partisan gerrymanders” that violated a host of provisions in the state Constitution.
The court found that the Republican-drawn maps were unconstitutional because of the way the lines minimized the influence of Democratic voters by guaranteeing Republicans would win more House seats, even if more N.C. voters statewide were to vote for Democrats in this year’s election.
After back-and-forth skirmishing between the Supreme Court and trial courts, an analysis of the most recent map showed it could result in more safe seats for Democratic candidates, and fewer tossup seats, than the initial map the Republicans had drawn in 2021.
But hold the press! The speaker of the state House, Tim Moore, registered an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court in Washington on Feb. 25.
The stay request was sent to Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency appeals originating from North Carolina. What happens next?
Back in 2019, in a case that involved North Carolina, the Supreme Court said that state courts were empowered to rely on state constitutions and state law to rein in “partisan gerrymandering.”
The high court ruled that partisan gerrymandering was not an issue for federal courts to rule on but that state courts could.
Speaker Moore had claimed “we thought we had it right” with the congressional map the General Assembly created in late 2021; and that was later declared unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.
It reminded me of a Groucho Marx routine: “Who are you going to believe, me, or your lying eyes?”
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
Smart?
As the Russian army starts battering Ukraine’s capital, tell me again how a thug is “smart.” Apparently the Jan. 6 traitors were “smart” too, right?
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
Budd and Trump
To U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd:
If your “moral compass” were truly strong, you would be sprinting, not jogging, not walking, as fast and far as possible from anything related to Donald Trump, especially his endorsement.
So this is what cognitive dissonance looks like.
Larry Johnson
Greensboro
Energy as power
Regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
I like the policy of international financial (and social, etc.) isolation of Russia — a wonderful alternative to force.
Further harm can be inflicted on Russia by again making the United States energy-independent and even an exporter of clean natural gas to compete against Russian energy exports.
The current policy of stifling U.S. production and profiting from extracting our own clean natural gas does not help fight the so-called climate crisis. The would-be users of our clean natural gas would pollute less using our gas than the alternatives (coal, oil) they are using now.
More productive jobs, more revenue for the U.S., less revenue for Russia. cleaner energy for those using dirty Russian oil — win, win, win, win.
Paul Camp
Greensboro
How will it end?
What if the military analysts were right who said the West should have furnished boots on the ground to Ukraine?
There are three possible outcomes of the war:
1. Russia and Ukraine could sign a peace agreement. If Ukraine signs a neutrality agreement, as Russia wants, this means it will not be a player if Russia becomes a much greater threat to the West.
2. Russia could win the war. As angry as Putin is with the West now, will he stop at Ukraine?
3. Ukraine could win the war. (“Hard pounding, this, gentlemen. We shall see who pounds the longest.” Duke of Wellington, Battle of Waterloo, 1815).
Only time will tell what effects the current actions of the West will have. Economists say the dollar has already been weakened as countries defer from using it as the denomination of trade because of the results of sanctions. There is a price to pay for a foolhardy rush to war.
There is also a price to pay for not really standing up to bullies in a way they understand.
Gay Davis
Greensboro