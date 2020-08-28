Counterfeit
Every day articles and stories are published that make reference to Trump and the GOP's "parallel universe" or "alternate reality." This is a dangerous false equivalency.
What we're actually witnessing is the ongoing deployment of a "counterfeit reality." The term "counterfeit' is much more appropriate because it accurately and succinctly repudiates any notion that their "reality" has any validity. Replace "alternate reality" with "counterfeit reality" and it becomes clear that what we are up against is an ongoing enterprise wherein a group purposely fabricates a worthless substitute for the real thing, solely for their own benefit and at the expense of those who trust and believe them.
Michael Kiser
Greensboro
Amazon vs. Google
If ever there were a time for multi-billion-dollar companies to play well with each other, it would be now ("Fire tablets do not compute for Guilford remote learning," Aug. 26).
Even as Dr. Sharon Contreras and the Guilford County school board are having to scale a steep learning curve for providing safe, quality public education, they're being stymied because "Amazon Fire devices do not allow users to download the Google and Microsoft products the district is asking students to use."
We've all had to learn how to meet and function virtually for the time being. I'm sure there's more to this situation than meets the eye.
But it would seem to be good public relations for Amazon to work with Google and Microsoft to enable temporary exceptions for school systems.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
Hope and prayers
Joke: A stranded man on his roof in a flood prayed to God for help.
A rowboat came with a fellow shouting, "Jump in; I can save you."
"No thanks, I'm praying. God will save me."
A motorboat came with another man shouting, "Jump in; I can save you."
"No thanks. I'm praying. God will save me.”
A helicopter arrived with a pilot shouting, "Grab this rope to lift you to safety!"
The stranded man again replied, "No thanks. I'm praying to God. He’s going to save me. I have faith."
The water kept rising. The man drowned. Soon he got his chance in heaven to question God. "I had faith in you but you didn't save me. You let me drown. I don't understand why!"
God replied, "I sent you a rowboat, motorboat and a helicopter; what more did you expect?"
Climate change’s extreme weather warnings (hurricanes, derechos, fire tornadoes, arctic wildfires, sea-level rise, heat, drought) make the news daily and many prayers are sent to heaven.
Heed these weather warnings? Mend our ways with carbon emissions?
Business and governmental market-based carbon pricing policies have proven effective in 40 countries and 12 states. Vote for North Carolina to join. No joke!
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Grievance mongers
After watching last week's Democratic National Convention, I don't think I have ever seen such an angry display of hate at a national political party's convention. It was a gloomy, four-day Trump Derangement Syndrome frenzy where speaker after speaker pronounced America as beyond redemption, each repeating the charge that systemic racism is endemic in the country. The entire circus was an orgy of anti-American grievance mongering.
The Rev. Freddie Haynes summed up the mood when he explained Jesus hates Republicans and that unless they changed, they were going to hell. Talking heads at CNN and MSNBC were ecstatic that Joe Biden was able to stand for 20 minutes and read a teleprompter, thrillingly exclaiming as if it were almost the second coming.
Biden repeated the 3-year-old lie about Charlottesville. The speech offered no policies and only vague promises of a happy, prosperous future. He didn't mention the riots or China. His "greatest speech " fell flat.
So now he will be shuffled back to his basement bunker for the remainder of the campaign and no doubt will try to duck the debates.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
No more N&R
I received my subscription invoice from the News & Record, and thought, geez, that’s fairly expensive for the crossword puzzles. That’s the only reason I continue to receive the daily paper.
On Sunday, after reading another batch of letters to the editor from the liberal left and the column by Allen Johnson, I decide to cancel my subscription.
Lots of letters are submitted by people who appear to not have a clue as to what is going on in the country, probably due to being glued to CNN, which spews misinformation to its small, loyal, Trump-hating audience.
Ratios aside, in sheer numbers, more white Americans have been killed by police than Black Americans.
And yes, Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. Just a bit of research will bear out the facts. Just visit its website. The mission statements will tell you all you need to know.
They want to fundamentally change the American way of life and culture by any means necessary. The liberal Democrats condone these anarchists as well as the violence currently permeating in many cities.
The editorials continue to be very biased against our president. Goodbye, N&R.
Debbie Hill
Greensboro
