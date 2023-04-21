Another way

As a retired pastor in North Carolina, I have become acquainted with many small-business owners and their employees. It is obvious to me, through those connections, that the statistics in North Carolina that tell us more than 1.8 million North Carolina workers do not have a way to save for retirement is certainly correct. It seems likely that they will have to rely on Social Security and Medicare as their only sources of retirement income and medical care, which will prove impossible. And this shortfall will place a greater overreliance on taxpayers for programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

But it does not have to be that way. We know that people are 15 times more likely to save if they can do so at work.

That is why AARP supports a commonsense solution: N.C. Work and Save (HB 496). This public-private partnership allows workers to easily save for retirement via payroll deduction so they can provide for themselves in their later years.

By giving employees an uncomplicated way to save for retirement, North Carolina could save as much as half a billion dollars a year on public assistance programs.

Let us put a financially independent retirement within reach of North Carolinians. Now is the time to pass N.C. Work and Save. The cost of doing nothing is too high.

John Setchfield

Greensboro

Guns and slavery

So much damage to individuals and to the larger society has been caused by the interpretation of the Second Amendment as guaranteeing individuals the right to own guns. Unfortunately, many Americans are not aware of the role of our nation’s racist history.

In particular, few Americans learned in high school history that it was the representatives from the Southern states at the Constitutional Convention who demanded states be granted a constitutional right to have armed militias, thereby granting them the power to control their slaves, should they rebel.

In short, the Second Amendment was about sustaining slavery. If we had learned true American history in public schools, we might not be so wedded to the notion that the Constitution grants citizens the right to own guns. Instead, we struggle over whether public school teachers can present a full and honest history … or we hide behind the thought that white students might feel uncomfortable upon learning that our nation is not what we would like to think it is.

How many shooting deaths need to happen until we recognize how racist our national history really is?

Larry Morse

Greensboro

Unfair

University of Kentucky female championship swimmer Riley Gaines (no relation), was recently assaulted and literally held for ransom by rioting radical students at San Francisco State University. She had been invited to speak on the unfairness of allowing biological males to participate in women's sports by the NCAA. The university denied any violence whatsoever, and claimed the rioting students were "peaceful," a blatant lie, which is something all too common among college administrators these days.

Riley had recently been forced to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who physically resembles Michael Phelps in the water! Now it appears that President Biden will attempt to force the acceptance of all such extreme transgender "rights" through executive action. Those, like Riley Gaines, who object, will be literally browbeaten into silence. It should be noted that international sports authorities have used common sense and banned such unfair participation. North Carolina will soon join perhaps 2 dozen other states which have banned such insanity in order to protect women's sports, so the Supreme Court may ultimately decide. This entire story is also another glaring example of the "lies by omission" practiced by the mainstream media, including this paper. I seriously doubt it will impress suburban, middle-class voters come 2024!

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Anyone sorry?

Does anyone recall the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials stating that Hunter Biden's laptop had all the classic earmarks of Russian disinformation? This letter was posted on Politico by Natasha Bertrand. It was orchestrated by Mike Morrell who was angling for the CIA director's job in a Biden Administration.

That canard has now been debunked and the laptop has been authenticated. But not before Joe Biden used the letter as a foil against President Trump in their final 2020 debate.

Now some of these officials are accusing Politico of distorting their words. One of them, James Clapper, never called them out back in 2020 and even suggested that the story was contrived.

Those intelligence officials, including five former CIA Directors, are not stupid and they knew they were lying but still played politics by sacrificing their credibility and their integrity to help push Biden across the finish line.

It is amazing what is going on here . Because of the House hearings investigating this matter, the political and media establishment can longer ignore what these fools did. They may have, indeed, changed the outcome of the 2020 election.

Apologies are long overdue but I won't be holding my breath.

Fred Gregory

Berryville, Va.