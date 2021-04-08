Friday's letters

Biden has repeated so many lies about the Georgia laws that The Washington Post awarded him Four Pinocchios, especially the canard about voting hours. Biden claims that the polls in Georgia close at 5 p.m. Either he is stupid or more likely deliberately lying (polls close at 7 p.m.).

As for MLB, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, a pox on all your houses.

You need a driver’s license to do most anything in this country today. Having to show photo ID to vote is no burden. Calling this law “Jim Crow on steroids” is just insane.

Biden claims that the law makes it a crime to provide water to anyone standing in line to vote. This section from the law itself blunts that deception: “This Code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer from … making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.”

Fred Gregory

Greensboro

