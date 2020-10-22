Friday's letters

Davidson

Case for Biden

Why not vote for Joe Biden?

1. He will raise my taxes. This is not true unless you earn in excess of $400,000 per year. The tax system will be reformed so that those who have benefited greatly from Republican era tax cuts will pay their fair share.

2. He will have open borders. Not true. Our immigration system is broken and a 21st-century immigration system will be developed to address our many problems.

3. He will confiscate my guns. Not true. Many commonsense reforms will be made. The manufacture and sale of high-capacity magazines and assault rifles will be prohibited but there is no proposal to confiscate weapons.

4. He will implement energy policies that will cost jobs. Not true. An analysis by an independent third party shows that the Biden plan will add more jobs than Republican policies. Fracking will not be banned.

5. He is too close to China. Not true. Joe Biden is no closer to China than other American presidents in our lifetime, prior to the current one. The closeness we do need to worry about is Donald Trump’s relations with Russia.