Friday's letters

Ignoring science
Public debate in the nation and across North Carolina rightly focuses on health care and the COVID-19 pandemic. For physicians, our frustration is the refusal of politicians to listen to science and evidence in reducing the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some politicians still question the effectiveness of masks and social distancing even when the science about their benefits is clear. Because of their denial, these politicians have made the pandemic worse and left our economy unprepared for massive numbers of people getting sick and dying.
With our president holding large in-person rallies where people do not wear masks, many more North Carolinians are placed at risk of COVID infection.
What’s worse, Republican politicians refuse to provide health care relief to the people who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 recession. In North Carolina, Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger opposes expanding Medicaid that would protect half a million working individuals, plus another 178,000 recently laid-off workers. Opposition to Medicaid expansion is a shortsighted, self-destructive strategy that will hold back North Carolina.
Karl Fields, M.D.
Greensboro
Mail-in voting
President Trump’s fraudulent claim that mail-in voting will result in massive voter fraud is an effort to suppress voter turnout at a time when many voters, leery of exposure to COVID-19, plan to avoid voting in person.
Mail-in voting is safe and valid, but involves separate steps of obtaining an application, filling it out, sending it to the Board of Elections, receiving the ballot, filling it out in the presence of a witness and getting the ballot to the Board of Elections.
The deadline for getting the application to the Board of Elections is Oct. 27 and the ballot must be postmarked by Election Day. This process clearly takes energy and persistence, but considering the importance of this election, we hope many voters will be motivated to follow all the steps.
Energy and persistence are characteristics of Kathy Manning, candidate for the 6th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives She will work to unite our divided country, protect our health care, reverse global warming, promote a tax structure that doesn’t favor the wealthy and restore the trust of the world community. Please vote, either in person or by mail, and help elect Kathy Manning.
Richard Rosen and Judith Hyman
Greensboro
Barrett's faith
I oppose the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Are we to accept as genuine Barrett's “originalist” philosophy in regard to constitutional law?
Just what does she think the Founding Fathers meant when they wrote the first line in the Bill of Rights: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof"?
Is Judge Barrett telling us all we need to know as to how her religious beliefs impact her jurisprudence? Dogma and law are different things.
Before the Senate in 2017 she testified: “If you’re asking whether I take my faith seriously and I’m a faithful Catholic, I would stress that my personal church affiliation or my religious belief would not bear on the discharge of my duties as a judge.”
With due respect for the care and clarity in her appellate decisions, Judge Barrett’s agile intellect while on public display can approach legerdemain — that is, the skillful hiding of the truth in order to mislead people.
It is beneath her, but consistent with the president of the United States.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
Case for Biden
Why not vote for Joe Biden?
1. He will raise my taxes. This is not true unless you earn in excess of $400,000 per year. The tax system will be reformed so that those who have benefited greatly from Republican era tax cuts will pay their fair share.
2. He will have open borders. Not true. Our immigration system is broken and a 21st-century immigration system will be developed to address our many problems.
3. He will confiscate my guns. Not true. Many commonsense reforms will be made. The manufacture and sale of high-capacity magazines and assault rifles will be prohibited but there is no proposal to confiscate weapons.
4. He will implement energy policies that will cost jobs. Not true. An analysis by an independent third party shows that the Biden plan will add more jobs than Republican policies. Fracking will not be banned.
5. He is too close to China. Not true. Joe Biden is no closer to China than other American presidents in our lifetime, prior to the current one. The closeness we do need to worry about is Donald Trump’s relations with Russia.
Please join me in voting for Joe Biden to give him a chance to heal this nation.
Larry Standley
Greensboro
Attacking religion
Banishing God? Yes, Christian beliefs are under attack by the socialist/Marxist left.
Leftist government officials seem downright gleeful as they use COVID-19 as an excuse to shut down churches and religious services. These are very dangerous times for religion. They could be called a dry run for the leftist persecution of Jews and Christians.
Freedom of religion is a basic constitutional right.
As religion is being challenged, you can be a stalwart on Election Day. Defend God at the polls by using your faith to voice a conservative vote. Silence is complicity. Inaction is consent.
A.L. Capel Jr
Troy
Germ warfare
In “Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies,” Jared Diamond details how nature uses germs to thin densely populated animal herds and human societies. The conclusion can be drawn that man’s cognitive abilities have enabled medical science to keep the species Homo sapiens from extinction.
In “Sapiens,” Yuval Harari narrates the evolutionary journey of Homo sapiens. One of Harari’s assertions is the development of the human brain enabled sapiens to go from the middle of the food chain to the top. He reveals that multiple sapien forms coexisted throughout antiquity. Each group (i.e., Homo erectus, habilis and sapien) were in competition for dominance at various periods of time. Of particular note is the competition between the species Neanderthal and sapien. While both were hominins, sapiens had greater cognitive abilities of the two, thus allowing the species to “outwit” germs. Neanderthals out-bullied competitors, but were not smart enough to defeat the deadly effects of germs.
Is our species at a refinement point? Will those who are not capable, or willing, to accept the wisdom of medical science to defeat COVID-19? Or, will they go the way of the Neanderthals, dying from this novel virus?
John Dickey
Greensboro
