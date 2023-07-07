All about control

Like many people, I don’t understand how so many Republicans can support a political party that has become so obsessed with control. The Republican Party wants to take control of our lives via the federal and state governments.

They want to take control of women’s reproductive choices and the lives of LGBTQ citizens.

They want to take control of doctors’ actions, both in regard to pregnant women and LGBTQ citizens.

The want to take control of LGBTQ citizens with policies that could well cause the suicidal deaths of many young people, people God truly loves.

They want to control our children’s education by teaching them only what they want them to know and believe.

They want to control who can vote and who cannot vote, protecting only those who they feel will vote as Republicans want them to vote.

They want to take control of election results so that even if their candidate loses, that candidate will declare victory.

One recent letter writer pointed out the bad actions by Democrats in the past. He was right. They were bad.

I believe that today those Democrats would not be in the Democratic Party but would do what Strom Thurmond of South Carolina did in 1964: They would leave the Democratic Party and become members of the Republican Party, as it was beginning to become more white-race-focused in its actions, like the Republican Party is again becoming today.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

Life lessons

Children are taught “Thou shalt not kill.” Then they spend the rest of their lives learning about all the exceptions to that commandment.

They are taught not to drive too fast. They also learn about exceptions to that as well. Infer what you will.

Some parents are terrified that their children might become “woke,” or might learn to care about other people: the poor, the sick, the elderly, the handicapped and anyone who is “different.”

“Woke” is just another word for empathy. We should care about the less fortunate ... and care for them. And we should respect people who God made different from you or me.

But sometimes, “woke” goes too far. When someone says that the police should not return fire when fired upon, then that is too woke. When someone tells me that the Founding Fathers owned slaves, and that I don’t need to know anything else about them, that is going too far. Context is required in the study of history. There is no context which can make slavery right, but knowing the prevailing attitudes of the era can illuminate the rationalizations that permitted the evil of slavery.

Hate-crime legislation makes people feel good, but it does nothing to change hateful hearts. We must not punish human thought, no matter how vile it is. We should punish crimes for their severity. Period.

Timothy McVeigh was a Christian. He may have had Jesus in his heart, but he killed 168 people. His actions, not his thoughts, were punished.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Duped by Biden

It is so amusing to see the angry student-debt protests from college students and graduates demanding other people’s money. They should truly be embarrassed, as they were duped by the Democrats and President Biden with an illegal, unconstitutional vote-buying scheme that anyone who can read, and certainly anyone with an elitist college degree, should have seen through immediately.

Even an average grade-school student knows the power of the federal purse resides with Congress. Nancy Pelosi, in a rare moment of (now-regretted) honesty, stated this obvious fact: “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not.”

Biden, Pelosi and Chuck Shumer do not care about students, only about power. They got the student votes and gained power. Now the students are discarded with other no-longer-useful pawns. (Christine Blasey Ford, Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti come to mind.)

This student-debt forgiveness ploy is one of the clearest violations of right and wrong, common sense, fairness and American civics that the Supreme Court has ever seen. More than 60% of this student debt is carried by those in the top 40% of income earners. This debt is no different from any other loan an individual takes. There is risk involved. Welcome to the real world.

Pay your own bills. And grow up!

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

Go Deacs! Really.

Like many others, I watched this year’s College World Series and Wake Forest with a great deal of interest. As the series progressed, and a series of interviews of the Wake Forest players took place, it became very clear that they were playing as a team — all for one and one for all.

As the saying goes, you win some, lose some, and some are rained out. As those Wake Forest players go on with their lives, they will become successful and good citizens who have learned the valuable lesson of teamwork and commitment.

Congratulations to all of them for an exciting College World Series.

Charlie Younce

Greensboro

The writer is a member of the UNC-Chapel Hill Class of 1959.