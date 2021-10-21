Friday's letters

Gouging nature
I join other letter writers in sending kudos to Allen Johnson for his Oct. 17 column on the development in Country Park. Thank you for bringing this to the attention of a wider audience.
What is happening at Country Park and Lawndale Drive is alarming. I am in walking distance of Country Park and the national military park. I cannot drive home without seeing the exposed red clay and the gouge in the earth where a hill used to stand on Lawndale. On Nathanael Green Drive, just inside Country Park’s closed gate, is another gouge with exposed red clay.
You cannot walk in Country Park without being blasted by the sound of heavy machinery. There is no peace, no calm, no balm. The downed trees appear to be healthy by the looks of their sliced trunks.
I’m all for progress, but there seems to be little regard for preserving our landscape or our canopy. Planners must work harder at saving what can be saved rather than mowing everything down. City Council has turned a deaf ear to preserving Greensboro’s landscape preferring to listen to developers.
As citizens we need to take a stand to protect our canopy and landscape.
Rita Jennings
Greensboro
Pretend money
The Federal Reserve bought $80 billion of Treasury bonds and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt every month since June 2020 to help fund the $2.8 billion difference between how much the federal government spent over and above 2021’s fiscal year taxation.
In 2008, the Fed printed about a trillion dollars to minimize economic stress, doubling its balance sheet to more than $2 trillion. Since COVID, the U.S. central bank “created” more than $4.3 trillion to keep more people employed and to keep interest rates low. Other powerful central banks have and are acting in a similar fashion, ever expanding a global everything bubble. The Fed’s total assets are now $8.46 trillion after “buying” debt without anyone actually borrowing the money.
If price inflation is a function of an expanded money supply created by the Treasury and Fed as mandated by Congress and the president, both past and present Congresses and presidents are more than partially responsible for the increased prices inflicting hardship on our mid- to lower-income populations.
Historically, buying so much debt with pretend money has led to massive higher repricing of the cost of living. It’s been a fun ride for the top at the expense of everyone else.
George Hartzman
Greensboro
Climate denial
We are a stupid, shortsighted nation when it comes to the issue of climate change. Anyone who has paid even moderate attention to weather patterns over the past decade realizes that things are not even close to what was once considered normal. We can’t ignore and/or deny all of the evidence that indicates we’re heading for a scenario where habitability of Earth is going to be extremely rough for us humans.
It’s probably just our nature not to want to accept the fact that our behavior can have such an influence on the climate, but scientific study has shown that our addiction to fossil fuels is probably the biggest factor in the causation of climate change. Some people may point to lowered levels of emissions from automobiles over the past few decades as a reason to disbelieve the obvious, but like many other nasty problems, small numbers can quickly accumulate into large sums when multiplied by the millions (as in vehicles on our highways).
We will probably wait until things get to the point of critical mass before deciding to take serious action on climate change, and by then it may be too late. Are we willing to risk that?
Bill Wallace
High Point
Truth matters
Every time Republicans lie to us, they are counting on our ignorance, our gullibility, our inattention and our trust in leaders who we vote for to keep us safe and improve our lives. Iraq had no yellow cake uranium, no weapons of mass destruction and no connection with 9/11; 15 of the 19 terrorists were Saudis following Osama bin Laden.
Former President Barack Obama was born in Hawaii two years after Hawaii became our 50th state.
Most of the drugs entering our country from Mexico are smuggled in cars, trucks, buses, even in planes and boats, not in backpacks of men who climb over the fence or tunnel under it.
The Trump administration’s failure to inform us of the dangers of the COVID-19 virus was political; it first appeared in “blue” states, New York, California, Washington and others. As the virus spread through the country, Democrats and Republicans alike have been hospitalized and died, some unnecessarily, especially in “red” states where Republican governors and legislatures have ignored the medical community and downplayed the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and the very safe, very effective vaccines available to everyone.
Folks, truth matters, facts matter, our democracy and Constitution matter, science matters, our Earth matters!
Joan Sova
Jamestown