Friday's letters

Climate denial

We are a stupid, shortsighted nation when it comes to the issue of climate change. Anyone who has paid even moderate attention to weather patterns over the past decade realizes that things are not even close to what was once considered normal. We can’t ignore and/or deny all of the evidence that indicates we’re heading for a scenario where habitability of Earth is going to be extremely rough for us humans.

It’s probably just our nature not to want to accept the fact that our behavior can have such an influence on the climate, but scientific study has shown that our addiction to fossil fuels is probably the biggest factor in the causation of climate change. Some people may point to lowered levels of emissions from automobiles over the past few decades as a reason to disbelieve the obvious, but like many other nasty problems, small numbers can quickly accumulate into large sums when multiplied by the millions (as in vehicles on our highways).

We will probably wait until things get to the point of critical mass before deciding to take serious action on climate change, and by then it may be too late. Are we willing to risk that?

Bill Wallace

High Point

Truth matters