Friday's letters

Lately as I ride down West Wendover Avenue, I have noticed that on each corner there stands a panhandler with a sign. Some are even bold enough to approach cars for money. The worst of it all is all the trash left in the middle of the medians and in front of Sam’s Club where these panhandlers enjoyed meals and drinks all day long.

I drive down a bit further and there are more young panhandlers sporting backpacks and holding signs. This has gotten completely out of hand. I see “hiring” signs and yet these panhandlers spend the day on each corner begging for the public’s hard-earned money. These panhandlers get in groups and they even fight over locations.

I have asked the businesses along the stretch of West Wendover why they allow them in front of stores and they reply that they stand on the end closest to the road and on the sidewalks so there’s nothing they can do about it. It reminds me of the broken window theory — you see it so often that it’s becoming the normal.

Greensboro mayor and City Council, please clean up West Wendover! Please!

Dee Phelps

Greensboro

Sports fans