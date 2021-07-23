Friday's letters

Providing health care
The July 19 op-ed “Finally, N.C.’s golden health care opportunity” explains the importance of expanding Medicaid to provide health insurance coverage for the more than 500,000 hardworking North Carolinians who make too little to afford health insurance on the health care exchange, even with the subsidies currently available, but do not qualify for Medicaid.
That’s why I am an enthusiastic cosponsor of the COVER Now Act, which would allow counties and local governments to contract directly with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide coverage to those who would have qualified under Medicaid, had their Republican-led state legislatures not blocked the expansion of coverage.
Additionally, I am co-leading the Medicaid Saves Lives Act, which would allow people in states that have refused to expand Medicaid to enroll in a federally-funded Medicaid-style program that provides full benefits. This legislation would help residents access the health care they need — closing the coverage gap and improving health outcomes for our community.
This pandemic highlighted the disparity between those who have access to health care and those who don’t. I am working to find realistic solutions at a time when the partisan divide in our state assembly is standing in the way of access to health care for 500,000 North Carolinians.
Rep. Kathy Manning
(N.C. -06) Greensboro
Unnecessary expenses
Today’s mail provided a blatant example of governmental waste. Four months after the fact, a three page Medicare Summary Notice for Part B informed me that I would not be billed for my second COVID vaccine injection. One of the pages gave information in English and 12 additional languages, several of which I had never seen before. Imagine the cost of creating and mailing this document for each injection given to the approximately 60 million Medicare beneficiaries. Admittedly, not every beneficiary will receive the vaccine. Still, the overall cost has to be significant and another example of bureaucratic waste. While this expense represents a minuscule percentage of the overall budget, just imagine how many other “little” expenses are created daily.
Instead of finding novel ways to increase our taxes, why not make a concerted effort to reduce unnecessary expenses, both small and large? It’s definitely time to institute truly effective oversight on how our money is spent. Legislators should treat our money with the respect that is due and deserved.
Joel Heller
Greensboro
Bold panhandlers
Lately as I ride down West Wendover Avenue, I have noticed that on each corner there stands a panhandler with a sign. Some are even bold enough to approach cars for money. The worst of it all is all the trash left in the middle of the medians and in front of Sam’s Club where these panhandlers enjoyed meals and drinks all day long.
I drive down a bit further and there are more young panhandlers sporting backpacks and holding signs. This has gotten completely out of hand. I see “hiring” signs and yet these panhandlers spend the day on each corner begging for the public’s hard-earned money. These panhandlers get in groups and they even fight over locations.
I have asked the businesses along the stretch of West Wendover why they allow them in front of stores and they reply that they stand on the end closest to the road and on the sidewalks so there’s nothing they can do about it. It reminds me of the broken window theory — you see it so often that it’s becoming the normal.
Greensboro mayor and City Council, please clean up West Wendover! Please!
Dee Phelps
Greensboro
Sports fans
As an avid sports fan, I was disappointed when all sports were canceled at the beginning of COVID. With the return of sporting events, I have noticed more articles in the news about unruly and disrespectful spectators, such as the Yankees fan who threw a baseball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, or the Sixers fan who dumped popcorn on Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. These players are human, just like you and me, and they have feelings. They should be respected even if they are on the opposing team.
Cole Edmondson
Greensboro
Foot the bill
Rep. Keith Kidwell and the Freedom Caucus of the N.C. House, with no “proof or tips that any elections were rigged in North Carolina” want to tear into voting machines looking for modems that could “let someone remotely change vote counts” (“N.C. GOP pushes audit of voting machines,” July 17). So, on some sort of hunch — and in a state Trump carried — this group wants to spend lots of time and money to sow uncertainty about this state’s elections. I agree with state elections director Karen Brinson Bell that such an effort is a fishing trip that will result in nothing except a bunch of voting machines in pieces.
I assume Rep. Kidwell and his cohorts would expect tax dollars to pay for following nothing more than a hunch ... maybe if they had to foot the bill for their “audit” out of their own pockets they wouldn’t be so gung-ho to join the ridiculous behavior of other Republican legislatures around the country.
Jack Kraemer
Greensboro