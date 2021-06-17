Friday's letters

Let them be

I agree with Cal Thomas’ advice to Southern Baptists (June 14) but his perception of a secular agenda, which appears increasingly dominant in modern culture, is incorrect. Every secularist I’ve ever known just wants to be left alone, and not have others’ religious beliefs forced on us and our children.

If religious people would be satisfied to keep their beliefs to themselves — in their homes, and in their churches and even shouting from street corners — secularists wouldn’t interfere with them. But many religious people and organizations insist in forcing their beliefs into public schools, into meetings of elected officials and into the laws that govern all of us.

Try to understand that not everyone believes as you do. There are many religious people out there who don’t believe as you do. And yes, there are secularists, who don’t believe in any religion. None of us should be governed by your religion or be forced to pray according to your beliefs.

Keep it to yourselves and everybody will be happier and we’ll all get along better.

Carolyn Craig

Greensboro

