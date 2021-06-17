Friday's letters

Let them be
I agree with Cal Thomas’ advice to Southern Baptists (June 14) but his perception of a secular agenda, which appears increasingly dominant in modern culture, is incorrect. Every secularist I’ve ever known just wants to be left alone, and not have others’ religious beliefs forced on us and our children.
If religious people would be satisfied to keep their beliefs to themselves — in their homes, and in their churches and even shouting from street corners — secularists wouldn’t interfere with them. But many religious people and organizations insist in forcing their beliefs into public schools, into meetings of elected officials and into the laws that govern all of us.
Try to understand that not everyone believes as you do. There are many religious people out there who don’t believe as you do. And yes, there are secularists, who don’t believe in any religion. None of us should be governed by your religion or be forced to pray according to your beliefs.
Keep it to yourselves and everybody will be happier and we’ll all get along better.
Carolyn Craig
Greensboro
Chalk arrest
On Monday, I was arrested on the plaza in front of city hall for using different colors of chalk to write the words “Marcus Smith” twice. Normally I am one of those protesting there on Mondays for Marcus but this week I also brought a bucket of water. Two policemen came out and said they wanted to talk to me inside, so I followed them. On the way I stopped and told them, “Watch this!”
I threw the bucket of water on the chalk and it washed away!
They still took me inside where they said they had caught me in the act with a security camera. But they didn’t want to talk to me; they wanted to arrest me. My court date is July 26. Five colleagues also were arrested, one a teenager, for using chalk.
Kids love chalk. Even I as a 78-year-old love chalk. The police say it’s against the law. I will secure an attorney. But here’s the real deal: The city has spent more than $775,000 fighting the suit brought by the Smith family. They won’t settle and now they are arresting those of us who are exercising our freedom of speech.
Do they want to intimidate us? To be honest, it’s getting scary.
William McCabe Coolidge
Greensboro
No work, no recess
Climate change, infrastructure, voting rights and many other important and popular pieces of legislation are not getting done, and yet Congress thinks it should get a recess?
We don’t let children have recess until they’ve gotten their schoolwork done, so why should we let these adults (many of whom act like giant children) get recess? Actually, children work together much better than these so-called adults do.
Some people in Congress (I won’t name any names but you know who they are) actually take pride in keeping important legislation from passing. Members of Congress shouldn’t get recess until they get all of their work done. On that note, no one in Congress should get paid if there’s a government shutdown and they should all have the same health care that the rest of us do.
This is supposed to be a representative democracy. Congress should work for us. Please contact your senators and representatives and demand that they do their jobs and get stuff done.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
Help yourself
Regarding the story “Black and Latino workers being hit hard” (Sunday, June 13):
Dr. Ben Carson said recently that to have a good life, at least graduate from high school and marry before becoming a parent.
We all have to help ourselves. Years ago, I worked with numerous Black college students trying to do just that. I so admired their ambition, not having four years myself (I was married with a family).
Carol M. Pulliam
Oak Ridge
Reuse coal ash
Regarding the June 16 article on N.C. coal-fired power plants (“Bill would retire many coal-fired power plants, boost renewables”):
While the goal of reducing carbon-based emissions is laudable, the fact is that coal-fired power plants will remain a part of our energy infrastructure for the foreseeable future, along with their actual benefits, notably the production of coal ash as a byproduct of the combustion process.
Fly ash, once separated from coal ash, has beneficial uses, for instance as an ingredient in cement, which in turn is a component of concrete, which will be in high demand with the anticipated infrastructure work under the current administration.
Fly ash also is a valuable ingredient in wallboard, as at one time was done using ash from the Roxboro plant. We should continue to reap the available benefits of coal-fired electricity generation as long as those plants exist.
Harry Clapp
Greensboro