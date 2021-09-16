Friday's letters

Politics over safety
North Carolina faces a critical school bus driver shortage.
According to a recent news article in the News & Record, Lauren Horsch, a spokesperson for state Senate leader Phil Berger, responded to questions about this shortage by stating the “far-left NCAE wishes” this shortage were “not unique to North Carolina.” She cites no evidence that NCAE is a far-left organization; nor does she offer a statement source within NCAE. This type of rhetoric is irresponsible and divisive.
The fact is that we do have a critical shortage, in part because school bus drivers are paid so poorly. Rather than name call and finger point, our legislature needs to do what it is tasked to do: Fund our schools. It matters not what other states are doing. But since in North Carolina public school spending is just 2.7% of the economy (per the Budget and Tax Center), it is past time for Mr. Berger and his colleagues to address the needs of our schools, including funding bus driver pay.
Overworked and underpaid drivers are, as that same article notes, “exhausted ... frustrated ... and unsafe.” Keeping our children safe is a priority, not a publicity stunt. Time to focus on problem-solving and to stop the divisive rhetoric.
Sarah Beck
Greensboro
Voters’ remorse?
To those who voted for Biden’s unity and change because of a mean man’s tweets: How’s that working out for you?
Let’s see what you got for your vote. In eight months, you’ve seen America “change” from the leader of the free world to a laughingstock our own allies don’t trust.
You’ve seen us “change” from energy independence to $3-a-gallon gas.
As for unity, our nation is more divided than ever before. Our “woke” military leaders are more concerned about using critical race theory and diversity training to indoctrinate our troops, than leading a withdrawal of Americans and our allies out of Afghanistan.
You elected a senile, weak, incompetent puppet of the extreme left. Refresh my memory. Wasn’t Biden part of an administration that promised “change” only a few years ago? Fool you twice, shame on you!
Well, suck it up, buttercup, and own it. You’ve got 13 months before you can rectify your mistake in the next election. Hopefully there will still be an America to save by then.
Jimmy Wiggins
Greensboro
Do your partWith the abundance of misinformation claims and downright lies both about COVID-19 and vaccines, at the rate we’re going, this pandemic will stay with us forever.
Our elected officials are putting our lives at risk.
Get vaccinated, so our health care workers can get their needed much-needed rests.
Let’s remember how far science and medicine have come. Please get vaccinated.
Barbara Foster
Greensboro A few thoughts ...
Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo did not exactly get the Taliban to lay down their weapons and become born-again Christians in 2020. Trump and Pompeo made a withdrawal deal with the Taliban, and Joe Biden followed through. It was messy and ugly, but it was to honor an agreement made by the “former guy,” and the American public wanted the exodus to happen.
Republicans are telling lies about Jan. 6, and they are doing it to please Donald Trump. A “normal tourist visit” does not include assaulting law enforcement officers with flagpoles and smearing feces on the walls of the Capitol. It also does not include chanting about killing the sitting vice president and hunting down the house speaker.
And now to COVID-19: I get it. People don’t like shots and masks. One problem: COVID doesn’t care.
Disinformation about the virus is dangerous. And so are governors who don’t mind their constituents dying ... as long as it makes Joe Biden look bad. I believe that Govs. Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Tate Reeves and Kristi Noem have practically formed a “death cult” with their official policies and their disinformation about COVID, masks and vaccines.
Just my two cents.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Self-evident
The Declaration of Independence is often quoted by politicians when they affirm the passage “We hold these truths to be self-evident.” Yet rarely do politicians discuss what is declared beyond this document’s inspiring preamble.
In its entirety the declaration reads like a lengthy, multi-count indictment. That indictment begins with the statement: “The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.”
Eerily, if not ironically, the very last “Fact” in this indictment charges that “He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us.” Equally ironic, the overall summation of the indictment concludes with the judgment: “A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”
The declaration may well serve as a relevant benchmark for assessing the current state and values of the Republican Party. Has the GOP devolved into the Tories of our colonial past, tacitly favoring a “Declaration of Dependence”?