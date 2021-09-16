Friday's letters

Our elected officials are putting our lives at risk.

Get vaccinated, so our health care workers can get their needed much-needed rests.

Let’s remember how far science and medicine have come. Please get vaccinated.

Barbara Foster

Greensboro A few thoughts ...

Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo did not exactly get the Taliban to lay down their weapons and become born-again Christians in 2020. Trump and Pompeo made a withdrawal deal with the Taliban, and Joe Biden followed through. It was messy and ugly, but it was to honor an agreement made by the “former guy,” and the American public wanted the exodus to happen.

Republicans are telling lies about Jan. 6, and they are doing it to please Donald Trump. A “normal tourist visit” does not include assaulting law enforcement officers with flagpoles and smearing feces on the walls of the Capitol. It also does not include chanting about killing the sitting vice president and hunting down the house speaker.

And now to COVID-19: I get it. People don’t like shots and masks. One problem: COVID doesn’t care.