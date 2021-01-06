Friday's letters

Exhibit 4: Trump made quid pro quo threats to Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political enemy.

Need I go on?

Lisa Fullington

Greensboro

Trump's fault

President Trump turned a largely peaceful crowd of his followers at Wednesday's rally at the White House into a mob. The pro-Trump mob then stormed the United States Capitol, broke windows and climbed through them to enter the Capitol rotunda, and forced senators and congressmen to shelter in place.

These people threatened the lives of police and the people's elected representatives. Four people died in the melee. Trump called them patriots. No, many were a mob of rioters, if not terrorists.

After hours of watching, Trump addressed the chaos by saying, "This election was stolen from us. But go home. Remember this day forever!" Nice ...

All Trump had to do to avoid this violence was concede weeks ago. And never say that the election was stolen, and that he actually had won. He knew that to be untrue, and that it was a fair election — and that by claiming otherwise, it was likely to lead to violence. That was his goal.