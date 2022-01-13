Friday's letters

Jan. 7 thoughts
After Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt in 2021, I was speaking to a Filipino friend. We discussed the horrible events of that day and he said, “Now you are just like us.”
My friend was right. On Jan. 6, 2021, we almost became just like any other failed democracy in that we allowed a man and his followers to try to take by force what he had had been denied by the ballot box.
But my friend also was wrong because on Jan. 7, 2021, we continued the process of a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. We remained a democracy that day. We came face to face with the devil that day and spit in his face.
So, let us remember Jan. 6. as a solemn and dark day in our history, but also celebrate Jan. 7 for what it says about our nation: We are, on the whole, resilient, good people who will never be afraid of a two-bit traitor like Trump.
Let us celebrate the success of liberty and law — that we remained true to our Constitution and defended our freedom and way of life thanks to the sacrifice, honor and patriotism of a very few.
Antolin "Tony" Saiz
Summerfield
No substitute
The pandemic has been a crisis on many levels: pain and suffering, loss of loved ones and friends, social isolation and extremes of social discord.
One lesson the virus has taught me is that social media are not a substitute for face-to-face communication. Our faces and our body language on these social platforms is missing. Words that come to mind replace those signals. The result: amped-up verbal counter attacks. And so it goes, until people are moved to take violent action.
Until we understand that anonymous words can precipitate horrible actions, we will play into the hands of those who delight in anger and those whose profit motive knows no boundaries.
Handing a loaded gun to a child without supervision has consequences. Allowing vicious words and attacks on social media is likewise destructive to our social fabric.
Since money seems to determine our legal structure, I am not optimistic about a solution to the social media horror show. But I do know that decent people have a profoundly positive influence on what makes good happen, and we have each day to prove it.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Silently complicit
A letter in the News & Record suggested that Donald Trump was responsible for the increase of antisemitism in the United States. Another letter writer responded by denying that claim and by asking whether Trump is to blame for everything that is wrong in America.
But Trump did say there were good people on both sides in Charlottesville. And he did say that the Senate was controlled by Jews. And he did endorse Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — who said Jews were responsible for the California fires by shooting lasers from outer space. These words may not be the cause of the rise in antisemitism in America, but it cannot be denied that Trump’s comments are a catalyst in the rise of hatred in our country.
As much as I dislike saying this, every Trump supporter who did not speak out against Trump’s and Greene’s comments is complicit in the rise of hatred in America. By remaining silent you have endorsed their spread of lies and hate.
Lowell Rauch
Greensboro
Which anniversaries?
I see your paper had two days of front-page stories, as well as two to three additional other pages each day, to commemorate what happened on Jan. 6 of last year. Strangely, I don't recall seeing an anniversary commemoration of the day when a leftist opened fire on Republican congressmen at a baseball practice in 2017, which resulted in one of them being seriously wounded. That total of one congressman being wounded was more than the members of Congress who were hurt on Jan. 6.
In the 2017 incident, a total of six people were injured, four from gunshot wounds including a Capitol Police officer.
I was going to ask if you would have similar stories on all of the riots that went on for months, which left cities in ruins, burned down businesses and destroyed police stations and other government buildings.
But if you did an anniversary story to celebrate every one of those days, you'd have that type of story on the front page every day.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Are you happy?
The speech that President Biden gave in Atlanta shows how out of touch the Democratic Party is with the American citizens.
The 80-plus million Americans who voted for Biden cannot be happy as to how the country is going.
President Biden said he would bring unity to America; instead he has divided the country further apart.
The border is a mess, inflation is high, COVID is running wild and he has no answer.
All the Democrats can do is blame Trump when Trump is not president; Biden is.