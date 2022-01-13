Friday's letters

Silently complicit

A letter in the News & Record suggested that Donald Trump was responsible for the increase of antisemitism in the United States. Another letter writer responded by denying that claim and by asking whether Trump is to blame for everything that is wrong in America.

But Trump did say there were good people on both sides in Charlottesville. And he did say that the Senate was controlled by Jews. And he did endorse Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — who said Jews were responsible for the California fires by shooting lasers from outer space. These words may not be the cause of the rise in antisemitism in America, but it cannot be denied that Trump’s comments are a catalyst in the rise of hatred in our country.

As much as I dislike saying this, every Trump supporter who did not speak out against Trump’s and Greene’s comments is complicit in the rise of hatred in America. By remaining silent you have endorsed their spread of lies and hate.

Lowell Rauch

Greensboro

