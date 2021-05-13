Friday's letters

Whitsett

McConnell’s record

So, exactly what have Republicans done for this country since Mitch McConnell has been a senator? Nada, nothing, zip.

If you’re part of the one percenters, you got a nice tax break, that’s it. Why don’t Republicans want to advance our country, reinvest in infrastructure, create jobs, help bolster our education system? It’s apparently not politically correct. That leaves you, your family and so many others sucking hind teat.

Why do Republicans believe in the “Big Lie” when the election has been verified so many times? Why does McConnell think that banning 100% of this administration’s bills will advance our country and help those who have elected them? What has the Republican Party done for this country lately?

We may need a two-party system, but not with Republicans. We need a political system that thinks about advancing our country and educating our children so they will be able to compete on an international level. This isn’t impossible to achieve. It just takes getting rid of the Republican Party.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Time to change