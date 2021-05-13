Friday's letters

Pre-K’s value
After college, I worked full time. Once I had my first child, I decided to stay home because of the high cost of child care. Having most of a full-time paycheck go towards child care is a familiar situation for many.
Nine years later, we have two daughters and I am back to work. When it came time for my youngest to enter prekindergarten, we realized that our household income was too high to qualify for public pre-K.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, our children learned remotely. With advice from teachers, we ordered pre-K workbooks and home-schooled — balancing this with full-time work has challenged all of us.
Without pre-K, our youngest missed out on the social interactions that are important preparation for kindergarten. Because our state has not prioritized universal public pre-K, there are many families like ours that can’t access quality early childhood education.
My daughter goes to kindergarten this fall, but I remain a fierce advocate for affordable child care for young kids, better pay for early childhood educators, universal prekindergarten and paid leave. The American Families Plan would lift some of this burden from working families and give us peace of mind, knowing that our children are taken care of in a way that we can afford.
Adrienne Spinner
Whitsett
McConnell’s record
So, exactly what have Republicans done for this country since Mitch McConnell has been a senator? Nada, nothing, zip.
If you’re part of the one percenters, you got a nice tax break, that’s it. Why don’t Republicans want to advance our country, reinvest in infrastructure, create jobs, help bolster our education system? It’s apparently not politically correct. That leaves you, your family and so many others sucking hind teat.
Why do Republicans believe in the “Big Lie” when the election has been verified so many times? Why does McConnell think that banning 100% of this administration’s bills will advance our country and help those who have elected them? What has the Republican Party done for this country lately?
We may need a two-party system, but not with Republicans. We need a political system that thinks about advancing our country and educating our children so they will be able to compete on an international level. This isn’t impossible to achieve. It just takes getting rid of the Republican Party.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
Time to change
My 11-year-old just took a puberty class at school. He came home describing the experience, and it sounded very similar to my own experience more than 30 years ago. The girls and boys are separated into different classes, and the boys learn about “boy” aspects of puberty, and the girls learn about “girl” aspects of puberty. We are setting up a system where boys are in the dark about what is happening to girls, and visa versa. This will inevitably lead to misinformation, teasing out of fear and an inequity of information based on the level of involvement for a child outside of school. If we wish to educate our children about puberty, we need to give them all of the information, not just 50% of it.
The logistics of separating males and females with different information sharing is an extremely difficult situation for trans-curious children. At a time when kids are trying to understand their bodies and their needs, this program forces a choice about their identity, forces anxiety about that choice and limits the amount of information they have.
The more open we can be with our children, the more respectful they will be with one another.
Jenny Bates-Heaton
Chapel Hill
Get with it!
More than 35,000 of our fellow citizens in Guilford County have had their driver’s licenses suspended indefinitely due to court fees that they cannot afford to pay. This has significant negative effects on our county’s low-income residents.
When people cannot drive, they may become unemployed. They may not be able to get themselves or other family members needed health care. They may have challenges getting their children to school, which in turn may cause absenteeism that puts these children behind in their studies. They may not be able to enroll in college-level courses to further their education and improve their future prospects.
To make matters worse, when these people cannot afford to pay, these court fines increase. Some people end up in jail. Some end up homeless. This can be catastrophic for individuals and families and negatively affects our community.
While it is commendable that Guilford County is engaged in a driver’s license restoration effort, other counties, as diverse as Durham and Rockingham, have engaged in mass restoration of licenses, bringing much faster relief to large numbers of people in those counties. I believe this is a worthy course of action for Guilford County.
Jane D. Harris
Greensboro