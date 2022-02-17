Friday's letters

Hysterical reactions
Wonderful! Another nonsensical liberal “import” from The Washington Post: E.J. Dionne’s masterpiece, “Want to fight crime? Take on the gun lobby” (Feb. 9).
When the subject is fighting crime, attacking the “gun lobby” is easy. Attacking the true source of crime, armed criminals, is much more difficult and dangerous.
If gun control worked, New York City would not have experienced long, somber funeral processions for two NYPD officers murdered in January by a criminal with a handgun that was undoubtedly illegal in New York (city and state), which has some of the most restrictive gun control in the country. Fortunately, a third NYPD officer exercised true “gun control” by mortally wounding the criminal.
Impairing my firearms ownership to stop crime is like confiscating Joe Smith’s alcoholic beverages to stop drunken driving by John Jones: senseless.
Speaking of senseless, we suffer continued overreaction to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol. While condemning that event, I do believe in placing it in historical, not hysterical, context. Do those obsessed with Jan. 6 know about our own Revolutionary War (1775-83) that began and ended with violence? Our colony achieved freedom from Great Britain not by sharing tea with Redcoats but by shooting them when seeing the whites of their eyes.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Call it what it is
Thank you for your very informative article in the Feb. 17 edition of the News & Record, “School mask strategy has ties to fringe group,” about a legal maneuver being used in North Carolina to attempt to force some school boards to end mask mandates.
I agree with the quote from Iowa State University professor Kelly Shaw in the last sentence: “This has been a strategy used by some QAnon folks. It’s so sad that it has come to that.”
Yet Shaw, who describes himself politically as conservative, refrained from stating the root of the strategy. It is evil.
Wynn McGregor
Greensboro
Mask hypocrisy
I have seen many letters to the editor concerning masks. Those who do not wear them have been labeled as not following the science, not caring about anyone else, wanting to kill people.
One letter writer asked, “What am I missing?” Well, I’ll tell you what she is missing: Democratic leaders are the ones telling us masks don’t work. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen inside at a gala, not wearing a mask — while the people serving her are. Nancy Pelosi is inside a salon, that was ordered closed, getting a haircut and walking around without a mask. Amazingly, this was hours after she had lectured the American public about having to wear a mask.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are seen indoors posing for a picture, neither wearing a mask.
Incredibly, the mayor said it was OK, since he was holding his breath. There are many other examples of this type of hypocrisy.
So, one of two things is happening: Either these Democrats know the masks don’t work, or they are purposely putting themselves, and those around them, at risk.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Putin’s plans
A Feb. 16 letter questioned the Bush assessment of “weapons of mass destruction” after 9/11, which started a 20-year Iraq/Afghanistan war that ended badly for all.
WMDs did not exist, except for the suicidal fanatics from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Egypt. Our intelligence was faulty on the origins of the attack, and we did erroneously go to war (though we did capture ringleader Bin-Laden). However, it’s very difficult to claim Russia is not intending to invade Ukraine after it invaded Crimea. We know exactly where the problem lies. About 150,000 Russian troops are surrounding Ukraine, imperiling Europe and the U.K. There are already Russian cybersecurity attacks on Ukraine.
World democracies have many reasons to resist Putin’s aggression. If successful, North Korea will be emboldened to annex South Korea. China will advance to overtake Taiwan. Russia will continue to annex anything that enlarges its footprint in order to recreate the USSR.
Our NATO allies all agree on this very visible threat, based on extensive international intelligence. Stopping an autocratic government aggression requires action, both punitive financial sanctions and strategic military actions.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro