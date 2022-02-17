Friday's letters

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

Call it what it is

Thank you for your very informative article in the Feb. 17 edition of the News & Record, “School mask strategy has ties to fringe group,” about a legal maneuver being used in North Carolina to attempt to force some school boards to end mask mandates.

I agree with the quote from Iowa State University professor Kelly Shaw in the last sentence: “This has been a strategy used by some QAnon folks. It’s so sad that it has come to that.”

Yet Shaw, who describes himself politically as conservative, refrained from stating the root of the strategy. It is evil.

Wynn McGregor

Greensboro

Mask hypocrisy

I have seen many letters to the editor concerning masks. Those who do not wear them have been labeled as not following the science, not caring about anyone else, wanting to kill people.