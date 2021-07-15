Friday's letters

The whole truth
People who give evidence at a trial are required to take an oath. They "swear to tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth," so help them God.
Broken down into plainer words, this means: I swear not to lie. I swear to tell the truth, leaving out nothing. And I swear to tell the truth, adding nothing.
This is what history should be: the truth. We should not leave out or add to the truth of history. We should not change words such as "slaves" to "workers" and concepts such as "slave states" to "states' rights," for this turns historical truths into lies.
Critical race theory is a 40-year-old academic concept. It provides a lens through which historical truths about race are viewed. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and racism is not just the product of individual bias or prejudice, but something that is embedded in our legal systems and policies.
Conservatives would have us believe that historical truth will traumatize our children and make them hate America. To prevent this from happening, they say, the best solution is to pass laws restricting how history is taught.
That, my fellow Americans, is truly un-American.
Gaylene Zimmer
Greensboro
Speed racers
As a senior who is cautious of my slower reflexes, I am in the habit of obeying speed limits. Numerous times I have been passed under unsafe conditions by folks needing to be somewhere in a hurry.
Recently on a street with a speed monitor, cars passing me were clocked at as much as 55 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. I laughed when I pulled behind them at the light.
The editorial on July 14 ("The need for speed") on the matter of speed, racing and the lack of police actions was right on the mark. I live on a "cut-through" urban street. There is a stop sign halfway up. Occasionally police will place a car there. If they placed the car there more frequently, they could retire the national debt.
Even the "drive like your kids live here" signs do little good at controlling speed and attention to stop signs.
I heard long ago a saying about children's behavior: "I want what I want and I want it now, I am bulletproof, I cannot be stopped, and I will live forever."
Too much of a stretch? I wonder.
Jim Ingram
Greensboro
Where esteem dies
History class is where the self-esteems of Black and brown students are buried. Yet, that seems to be acceptable, while telling the truth about American history is not.
Unfortunately, we do not teach critical race theory in our American classrooms and many who are arguing against it do not have a shared definition of what it is. Meanwhile, those who do want to deny accounts of history from the inception of this country, starting with the first permanent English settlement in Jamestown, Va.
While we are arguing against a critical examination of U.S. laws and their intersection with race in this country, we are not arguing against teaching Black and brown students that their history began with slavery without sharing that these folk were rulers, scientists, historians, innovators, mathematicians, etc., before they were kidnapped and enslaved.
We are so far down this road of revising the true accounts of history that we have Black and brown children celebrating the colonial period and dressing up like former U.S. presidents who enslaved them. Yet, we seem confused when our Black and brown students fail to connect with the lesson plan.
The answer is simple: They lost their self-esteem in their elementary history class.
Catherine Netter
Greensboro
Teaching history
I am very concerned about the introduction of the term “critical race theory” to discussions of classroom teaching of history, American culture and current events. Our K-12 classrooms are not teaching CRT. Most are barely touching the surface of race relations, constructs and disparities in America.
Usually, most students of color learn these things from family or life experience while others may never fully appreciate that there were and are racial disparities in American society. The teaching of any subject must be age-appropriate.
I do not advocate teaching that race prohibits growth or change. What I sincerely hope is that we are teaching history and current events in a way that inspires all students to work toward positive changes in our society, especially in the area of race relations and equitable treatment of everyone. If “critical race theory” concerns you, please research it on your own. You will discover it has nothing to do with curricula currently taught in K-12.
It would not be age-appropriate. However, we do need our children to learn true history rather than revisionism. Please join me in combating the hype.
Angelia Lawrence