Friday's letters

Where esteem dies

History class is where the self-esteems of Black and brown students are buried. Yet, that seems to be acceptable, while telling the truth about American history is not.

Unfortunately, we do not teach critical race theory in our American classrooms and many who are arguing against it do not have a shared definition of what it is. Meanwhile, those who do want to deny accounts of history from the inception of this country, starting with the first permanent English settlement in Jamestown, Va.

While we are arguing against a critical examination of U.S. laws and their intersection with race in this country, we are not arguing against teaching Black and brown students that their history began with slavery without sharing that these folk were rulers, scientists, historians, innovators, mathematicians, etc., before they were kidnapped and enslaved.

We are so far down this road of revising the true accounts of history that we have Black and brown children celebrating the colonial period and dressing up like former U.S. presidents who enslaved them. Yet, we seem confused when our Black and brown students fail to connect with the lesson plan.

The answer is simple: They lost their self-esteem in their elementary history class.