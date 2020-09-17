Friday's letters

Troubling vote
Based on the vote Tuesday on written consent, it is obvious that the Greensboro City Council is in the pocket of the Greensboro Police Officers’ Association. It’s also clear that the association controls the police chief.
The Greensboro Justice Coalition has made seven demands of the City Council, of which written consent would have been the easiest to implement. It might be a minor inconvenience for police officers to get written consent, but it would protect the civil liberties of all Greensboro citizens against unlawful searches.
Most of the arguments made against written consent were familiar, disingenuous and continue a pattern of historical ignorance and racism. For the City Council to justify police aggression because poorer neighborhoods are “more violent” is a time-honored tactic of blaming the victims for the impacts of their poverty and oppression. Shameful.
What kind of city is Greensboro? A city where a homeless man can be hogtied and killed by police and there is zero accountability. A city that cannot bring itself to break away from its racist history and act as if Black Lives Matter.
They leave those who strive for justice no choice but to continue and escalate protests. It’s on them.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
Not heroic
Cal Cunningham loves to display his Bronze Star on his numerous commercials. I personally know two gentlemen who have won the Bronze Star. One was for valor in combat on a mountaintop in North Korea and the other was for valor in combat in Vietnam. I am former member of the military also and I was always under the impression that the Bronze Star was given for bravery in combat. Little did I know.
Once I heard that Cunningham was a lawyer, I asked myself: How did a lawyer win a Bronze Star? I did a search and found that he was in Iraq and got the star for his service as a lawyer.
To get a Bronze Star for service as a lawyer to me diminished my opinion of the Bronze Star. Even though he met the qualifications to win the medal I think his ads are misleading, since most people think the award is for some heroic action.
Conducting trials in a combat zone to me is not heroic.
Maurice Chilton
Greensboro
Dated cartoon
Your editorial and some of the letters in Wednesday’s N&R referred to the current issue of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that is as it should be.
How, then, can you justify giving Anderson’s editorial cartoon so much space? Not only is it trying to compare apples to oranges, it is grossly out of date, by more than four years.
The interviewer is trying to get a rise out of the obviously middle-aged white man in a MAGA hat. But her first three statements are about one’s personal feelings about cruelty to baby animals. Then she pauses and reminds the man that "Hillary sent emails.”
And the man explodes.
The extent of his depicted reaction would make more sense if the interviewer had included some facts, like she did with the baby animals: Hillary admitted sending emails and she admitted sending them from her personal email account. Oh, and the emails were classified at her secretary of state security level. Non-Democratic political hopefuls aside, normal government and military personnel with security clearances would have been prosecuted and jailed — unless they ran to Russia for asylum.
If you insist on printing an irrelevant political cartoon, at least address why you did.
Len Docimo
High Point
Outstanding
I would like to use this space to thank N.C. House Majority Whip Jon Hardister for his role in the outstanding job he and fellow Republicans have done in managing the state budget. Under their leadership, North Carolina's economy has boomed and generated surplus revenues in about all departments. Though the pandemic has certainly hurt some businesses, North Carolina has done much better than most states because of Republican policies.
Also, as a retired educator, I would like to thank Mr. Hardister for his role in supporting education. A National Education Association report ranks the state as No. 1 in the Southeast and No. 7 in the nation in increased spending for public education; No. 1 in the Southeast and No. 6 in the nation in increased funding per pupil; and No. 1 in the Southeast and No. 3 in the nation in increased instructional salaries for 2018-19 (salaries would have been higher for 2019-20 if Gov. Cooper had not vetoed teacher pay raises).
And I want to thank Mr. Hardister for always being available. On four separate occasions, he met with some concerned citizens and myself to discuss issues and answer questions. He was well-prepared, professional and courteous. North Carolina needs a leader like Jon Hardister in the N.C. House.
Gene Lemons
Greensboro
Suckers and losers
This is a response to “Biased content” and ”Unnamed sources” (letters, Sept. 16).
In checking Twitter and videos, the following are just a very few instances of Trump’s name-calling:
- Steve Scaramucci — a “loser” who begged to come back.
- Hillary Clinton — biggest “loser” of all time (though she had 3 million more votes than he).
- Mayor of London — "stone cold loser.”
- John McCain— A “loser”; also not a war hero. “McCain is only a war hero because he was captured. I like people who were not captured.”
What does this say about his respect for other POWs and members of our armed services?
Check with Jennifer Griffin of Fox News. She does not fall into the category of “liberal journalist.” She has been given credit for verifying that former Trump administration officials agree that Trump has used “suckers” and “losers” to describe those who serve in the military, among others. Do we think current administration officials would say anything on the record and risk losing their jobs? (That includes the U.S. Senate.)
If Trump shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, are you still going to support him?
Donald Trump loves calling people who cross him “losers” and/or “suckers." How could one not believe he said those things about members of our armed services and others? If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is probably a duck.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro