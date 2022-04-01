Friday's letters

Biden’s gaffes

Folks, our president is adding to his numerous list of angry verbal mistakes. Three major goofs in three days.

His uncontrolled anger issues are possibly putting us in great jeopardy. Unfortunately, they are very inflammatory statements toward Vladimir Putin, who is already extremely unstable.

Putin’s use of chemical weapons “would trigger a response in kind.” That means he implied it’s OK for us to use weapons of mass destruction.

While in Poland he told U.S. troops “that they would see when they’re there,” implying they were going into Ukraine.

Finally, the most dangerous is when he said, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” This implies a regime change by taking Putin out.

His staff tried to walk back these statements. However, when questioned in a news conference, he said, “None of the three occurred.”

At some point the 25th Amendment must be considered.

Thomas Statham

Greensboro

Homegrown

When I was a teenager in the 1960s, if I wanted to listen to Russian propaganda, I had to turn on my shortwave radio and tune into Radio Moscow.

Today, all I have to do is turn on Fox News.

Daniel Flak

Greensboro

Up the ante

A team of journalists from The New York Times reported that the White House has “assembled a team of national security officials to sketch out scenarios of how the United States and its allies should respond” if Vladimir Putin “unleashes his stockpiles of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.”

Should Putin be judged by the CIA as that deranged, then Kyiv and NATO must consider a theater response that would enable NATO to fly directly toward the Kremlin from Ukraine.

Be assured that the National Security Agency knows where Putin is at all times.

Note that Putin has succeeded in inhibiting President Biden and NATO from approving no-fly zones, with Ukrainian pilots at the controls, and in influencing NATO’s choice of weapons.

There is a point where there is a distinction without a difference in regard to conventional weapons. It is time for the allies to approve mobile, surface-to-air, high-altitude, long-range missiles (S-400s), designed to deter Russian planes or missiles launched east of the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine alone should not have to be the only theater of operations.

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson

Your brain on COVID

Tired of COVID? Stopped reading about it? Want to move on, resume life as it was before the pandemic changed everything two years ago in early 2020? Me, too.

So where are we? In the United States, 644 people still die every day, with more than 978,000 deaths to date (more than any other country). But NBC News reports that new research into the long-term effects of COVID has found that “subtle tissue damage and accelerated losses in brain regions tied to the sense of smell, as well as a small loss in the brain’s overall volume,” adding — and this should really scare you — “the lion’s share of its (study) participants apparently had mild COVID.”

So where are we really? With emerging evidence of long-term brain damage from mild cases, and Americans continuing to die every week, we may indeed be tired of it, really wanting to ignore it, but the unfortunate truth is it’s not over. Not even close.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

Food for thought

A lot of things to think about:

Two front-page articles in the March 30 News & Record caught my attention; one was about Vietnam veterans, the other, climate change (which may be God’s wrath for abortion and deviant behavior). Read the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 1, verses 15-18.

Billy Graham once said that if we could strip away the atmosphere we’d be terrified at the demonic presence there. When the angel of light, Lucifer, was thrown out of heaven with one-third of the angels, this took place. Russian leader Putin is full of demons, like Hitler was.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is right about a lot of things and Judge J. Michelle Childs would better represent Black women with American values on the Supreme Court, not Marxist values, as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has.

God bless America!

Carol Pulliam

Oak Ridge

Character at work

While recently driving past our local park, I was pleasantly surprised. Down in the adjoining creek were a number of young ladies with large, bright, orange-colored plastic bags.

I had to stop. It immediately became obvious that they were picking up trash. Wow! My curiosity got the best of me, so I went over to talk to them. They shared with me that they were from the UNCG women’s volleyball team. Along with their coaches they were doing this cleanup as a community project. I was deeply moved.

I thanked them from the bottom of my heart and, as I drove off, I thought to myself, “What a beautiful witness to the character of the UNCG women’s volleyball program.”

Stu Ahrens

Greensboro