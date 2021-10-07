Friday's letters

What ails us
The Republican Party has apparently been studying up on George Orwell’s “1984” and has fully embraced a key principle of the book: “The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power — pure power."
Although President Biden has described our nation at being at an inflection point in our history, it feels more like a Jenga tipping point. Despite all the tottering threats that now face our nation, the Republican leadership’s focus is to pander to the aggrieved nihilist fringe elements that disproportionately determine the outcome of Republican primaries. Increasingly, the priority of Republican-led legislatures are to unabashedly use democratic means to deconstruct the very rights, values and institutions that are foundational to our democratic republic.
Indeed, all that is now “right” about our nation is no longer right for preserving our democracy. It is high time for Democratic senators to use the only power/weapon they have left to thwart the intentions of the right: Kill the filibuster rule in its entirety. The nation cannot wait for the 2022 election cycle.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Do your jobs
I read many letters to the editor citing national approval polls as a reason to support congressional candidates. Disregarding the many biases and fallacies incorporated into national polls, in the last 10 years, national congressional approval ratings exceeded 30% for only six months, were most often less than 20% and once, less than 10% (Source: Real Clear Politics).
Every member of Congress is elected locally, not nationally, and the job of each is to represent local constituents. Any member who places the interests of local constituents above the interests of either party is to be commended for that service, and not demonized for apostasy. The purpose of any congressional election is not the grand schemes or memes of either party, but the selection of members who will faithfully advocate for and defend the interests of their local constituents.
If more members actually did this, and stopped promoting the “vision” of celebrity “leaders” or demonizing the “evils” of celebrity opponents, in favor of compromising to solve real problems, perhaps we might see their national approval ratings improve.
But it’s a low bar. It would be difficult, even for Congress, to make them worse than they already are.
Frank C. McClanahan III
Greensboro
Disappointed
This past week there was a significant golf event, the Symetra women’s tour, played at Forest Oaks Country Club. The club has been under new ownership for at least a year or more and has undergone extensive renovation inside and out, bringing it back to where important tournaments are being hosted.
In spite of the News & Record and other local media outlets having early knowledge of this event, it was totally ignored. Perhaps at least the News & Record would like to offer an explanation. There seems to be ample coverage when significant outside tournaments are being played at other clubs in town.
Perhaps there is not enough space, considering two topics which are of primary focus of the paper's existence these days, namely COVID-19 and race. Can’t seem to beat these drums enough.
Al LaMachio
Greensboro
Try an electric car
Ford Motor Co. of Dearborn, Mich., will bring environmentally and technologically advanced production to American customers via its Blue Oval City complex located in Tennessee and Kentucky. That is great news!
Although I am more a fan of foreign cars, this move will create environment-related jobs in offering a lineup of advanced electric vehicles. Ford plans to bring electric, zero-emission vehicles "to scale" in an act described as the largest, most advanced, most efficient auto production in 118 years. This initiative includes the next generation of electric “F-Series” trucks and the batteries that go with them (an $11.4 billion investment).
Ford's president and CEO says, “It’s about creating good jobs that support families, an ultra-efficient, carbon-neutral manufacturing system, and a growing business that delivers value.”
I urge large oil companies to jump on the bandwagon! Carbon-pricing legislation such as the EICDA/Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (letter, Sept. 30) is focused on a similar goal of net-zero emissions within 30 years. Please let go of incentives to continue to utilize fossil fuels for the sake of big business and instead choose to help protect the environment.
Karlah Burton
Greensboro