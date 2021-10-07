Friday's letters

Do your jobs

I read many letters to the editor citing national approval polls as a reason to support congressional candidates. Disregarding the many biases and fallacies incorporated into national polls, in the last 10 years, national congressional approval ratings exceeded 30% for only six months, were most often less than 20% and once, less than 10% (Source: Real Clear Politics).

Every member of Congress is elected locally, not nationally, and the job of each is to represent local constituents. Any member who places the interests of local constituents above the interests of either party is to be commended for that service, and not demonized for apostasy. The purpose of any congressional election is not the grand schemes or memes of either party, but the selection of members who will faithfully advocate for and defend the interests of their local constituents.

If more members actually did this, and stopped promoting the “vision” of celebrity “leaders” or demonizing the “evils” of celebrity opponents, in favor of compromising to solve real problems, perhaps we might see their national approval ratings improve.

But it’s a low bar. It would be difficult, even for Congress, to make them worse than they already are.