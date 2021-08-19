Friday's letters

Family values
Because schools have become a battleground over vaccination and mask-wearing, families now have a teachable moment, an opportunity to expose the confusing public discussion for what it is: fact versus fiction.
Some misinformed people confuse opinion for fact; others simply know better and don’t tell the truth. Children are our future, so let’s explain to them that democracy depends on an educated population and a common set of facts. COVID spreads through the air, so people risk passing or receiving the virus when they don’t wear masks. Fact.
Vaccines are safe for most people over 12 years old. To date, more than 175 million people have been vaccinated. Ninety-nine percent of those who are dying today are unvaccinated. All facts.
If you keep the information simple, encouraging discussion, educating your family enables your circle of influence to build a common set of facts which becomes a foundation on which additional claims can be examined together.
Even more significantly, you’ll help them understand how important researching information for themselves is and, once they're educated, how important accepting and telling the truth is. These skills will help rebuild family values that have been badly damaged by an uneducated, uniformed, vocal minority.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
The last straw
Americans have become numb to tragedy. The long-term destruction of the Black family, the plight of desperate immigrants on our border, the devastation of our dying planet and now the horrific fate of women and girls in Afghanistan, all are playing out before our eyes.
We have the capacity to at least mitigate all of these disasters, but are paralyzed by discord and indecision. Last year we had to choose between a dangerous, neo-fascist megalomaniac who tried to overthrow our government, and a doddering old fool who is well past his prime as a political leader.
Our nation, and the world, suffer as a consequence, but the plight of women in Afghanistan is immediate! They face rape and murder and lifelong slavery. Vicious Muslim radicals are running rampant in our absence, the same criminals who were partly responsible for 9/11. I believe that history will look back upon this failure as the last straw in the ultimate decline of the United States in world leadership.
Want to live in a truly powerful nation, which influences world affairs? Move to China! The sun is setting on the USA.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro
Less than?
Down through history many wars and the mistreatment of various groups were due to one group considering others as less than human or inferior in some manner.
A few examples include:
- Hitler’s extermination of 6 million Jews as well as other “inferior “ people.
- Slavery all over the world.
- Slavery in the United States. The misapplication of Genesis 9:25-26 ("the curse of Ham") was used as justification by many.
Today we have a prime example in abortion. Abortion advocates have deemed the unborn as less than human by referring to an unborn baby as a “fetus “ to dehumanize it in order to gain acceptance for the killing of God’s children.
By the way, the definition of fetus is an unborn human baby. There are no records of any woman giving birth to anything but a human being.
May God have mercy on us when we stand before Him on the other side of the grave and try to explain why we murdered more than 60 million, and counting, of His children (Ezekiel 16:20-21).
Larry Allgood
Sophia
Herd mentality
Last September, during a televised ABC town hall meeting, then-President Trump seemingly misspoke when he said that “herd mentality” would enable us to overcome COVID-19 … even without the vaccine. That misstatement may well explain why so many “red” states have low vaccination rates and are prohibiting the mandating of masking measures.
The “herd mentality” of these states has in effect enabled a “herd immunity” strategy that has effectively resulted in the “thinning out” of their respective herds. It is unimaginable that this is actually the intent of these states — but one cannot dispute the continuing carnage wrought by their herd mentality.
Get vaccinated, wear a mask and be a “herd immunity” survivor, not a casualty.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
The GOP species
I found quite interesting an article in the Aug. 12 News & Record in which scientists announced the discovery of a new species whose members are “lacking brains, blood, or even hearts … ."
My first reaction was that this is not new but rather a well-known species, namely North Carolina Republican legislators.