Friday's letters

Down through history many wars and the mistreatment of various groups were due to one group considering others as less than human or inferior in some manner.

A few examples include:

Hitler’s extermination of 6 million Jews as well as other “inferior “ people.

Slavery all over the world.

Slavery in the United States. The misapplication of Genesis 9:25-26 ("the curse of Ham") was used as justification by many.

Today we have a prime example in abortion. Abortion advocates have deemed the unborn as less than human by referring to an unborn baby as a “fetus “ to dehumanize it in order to gain acceptance for the killing of God’s children.

By the way, the definition of fetus is an unborn human baby. There are no records of any woman giving birth to anything but a human being.

May God have mercy on us when we stand before Him on the other side of the grave and try to explain why we murdered more than 60 million, and counting, of His children (Ezekiel 16:20-21).

Larry Allgood

Sophia