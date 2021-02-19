Friday's letters

How a home run
beats a free pass
Susan Tysinger (letter, Feb. 17) makes a good point that the great success of Greensboro's ballpark is no justification for a county handout to High Point's already-built stadium. The county did not subsidize — but rather greatly benefitted from — the Greensboro stadium.
Greensboro's stadium cost taxpayers nothing. Rather, that stadium and a new social services facility were the result of model cooperation among the Bryan Foundation, Guilford County, Koury Corp. and Greensboro Grasshoppers ownership.
First, Bryan — largely owing to the instigation of its president, Jim Melvin — offered the county a very fair price for the downtown site of its ramshackle social services building. Included in Bryan’s offer was to engage Koury to build for the county a new state-of-the-art social services building, to better serve the county’s neediest citizens — on a larger, better-situated site. Thereafter, the new social services land and building were transferred to the taxpayers for a fraction of market value, primarily because the county traded its downtown land to Bryan for top dollar.
Second, Bryan built the top-notch new stadium, leased and eventually sold it to the privately owned Grasshoppers, adding the stadium to the property tax base, and attracting substantial new downtown development. This creative win-win-win — not a county handout — got the job done.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
The writer is a retired county attorney for Guilford.
Burr's real motive
In regard to our senator, Richard Burr, breaking away and voting for impeachment: I have a good idea of why he did it.
Before this vote what would be the first thing you thought of when the name Richard Burr came up? For me and many North Carolinians it would be the insider-trading scandal. You know, the kind of thing that sent Martha Stewart to prison.
But know when he retires in two years everyone will be talking about his vote for impeachment. Mr. Burr had a choice to make: have his legacy be as another crooked politician or as a "principled, brave and independent elder statesman."
Unfortunately many people bought it (including this newspaper) and are gushing all over him. Richard Burr's vote for impeachment was never about guilt, innocence or conscience; he couldn't care one way or the other.
This vote switched the narrative on an otherwise forgettable, unremarkable tenure as senator.
Charles Goard
Mayodan
No such thing
In the letter "I won't vote GOP" (Feb. 17), the writer matter-of-factly stated, "Donald Trump called for his supporters to storm the Capitol ... ."
I don't understand why the News & Record would print a letter with such a big mistake. Trump said " ... peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard ... ."
How in the world can that be interpreted as "storm the Capitol"?
Paul Camp
Greensboro
Two for two
My wife and I would like to recognize the outstanding job the Caswell County Health Department is doing in running the COVID-19 vaccination program. The vaccination sites have been safe, efficient and welcoming, and Jennifer Eastwood, the health director, was so proactive that she moved our appointments up from Friday to Wednesday to get the second shots done before the latest freezing rain could wreak havoc.
Tom Storrs
Ruffin
Conservatives: Write!
This letter is being submitted as a request to the majority of the News & Record readers to help correct the high percentage of far-left leanings of the letters to the editor printed daily and the liberal editorials written daily.
When I communicated with Allen Johnson, Triad executive editorial page editor, he said they print more liberal letters because they get fewer letters from conservatives. That could be accurate, or it could be that these letters somehow disappear after being submitted, with no follow-up as to why they were not printed?
Bottom line: I suspect most readers of the N&R are not left-wing socialists (Democrats), and I know you are as sick and tired of reading left-wing letters as much as I am. Take a few minutes and send your letters in and keep your fingers crossed that they somehow just did not disappear.
This would make the majority of the N&R's readers happy.
Bob Goodman
High Point
Editor's note: If you have a question about the status of a letter you've submitted, please call 336-373-7010.
Wrong goal
The North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities is looking to find a way to remove more Confederate monuments ("N.C. commission is renewing efforts to take down Confederate monuments," Feb. 15).
So that is their goal?
Shouldn't they be finding a way to get Black people jobs or a better education? Or maybe they should find a way to stop the killing of Black people by other Black people?
Removing monuments is just going to do just that: remove the monuments. The commission's goal should be to better Black people's lives, not to make them feel better about monuments.
Work on jobs, education and crime.
A good job or a good education would probably make them feel a whole lot better.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville