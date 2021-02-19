Friday's letters

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro

The writer is a retired county attorney for Guilford.

Burr's real motive

In regard to our senator, Richard Burr, breaking away and voting for impeachment: I have a good idea of why he did it.

Before this vote what would be the first thing you thought of when the name Richard Burr came up? For me and many North Carolinians it would be the insider-trading scandal. You know, the kind of thing that sent Martha Stewart to prison.

But know when he retires in two years everyone will be talking about his vote for impeachment. Mr. Burr had a choice to make: have his legacy be as another crooked politician or as a "principled, brave and independent elder statesman."

Unfortunately many people bought it (including this newspaper) and are gushing all over him. Richard Burr's vote for impeachment was never about guilt, innocence or conscience; he couldn't care one way or the other.

This vote switched the narrative on an otherwise forgettable, unremarkable tenure as senator.