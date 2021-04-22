Friday's letters

Resisting?
Perhaps the writer of the letter, “Stop resisting” (April 18), forgot or thought we had forgotten. Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch wannabe cop named George Zimmerman. Trayvon had a right to resist. He had a right to fight for his life.
Philando Castile did what he was supposed to do. He told the policeman he had a gun that he had a right to have in his car, yet he still was killed. He did not resist.
Botham Jean was eating ice cream in his apartment when he was killed by a cop who forgot where she lived. He didn’t resist.
If the fully dressed Black, Latino Army officer in Virginia had put his hands down to open the door to get out of the car as instructed by a shouting, armed officer, he would have been killed and the officer would say, “I felt threatened.”
Black people can obey, beg, tell you they can’t breathe and still they die.
It’s not the resisting that gets Black people killed. It’s the racism, the hate, the feeling that you are more than us. There is a saying: “We comply and still we die.”
Netflix is showing “Two Distant Strangers” (an Oscar-nominated short film in which a Black man gets caught in a time loop that forces him to relive a run-in with a police officer). It is a must-see.
Carmen Covington-Davis
High Point
Who killed her?
Ashli Babbitt was killed on Jan. 6. This unarmed woman was shot by a Capitol Police officer. A “trespassing” crime is hardly a capital offense.
The U.S. Justice Department has announced that the individual who killed Babbitt will not be prosecuted. This case has been and still is shrouded in mystery and we still don’t know the identity of her killer.
The Capitol Police come under the umbrella of the Congress and as such are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act. It is strangely curious that Democrats are demanding an open discussion about police reform, yet conduct a secret investigation of this incident. Where are the investigative reporters at The Washington Post, whose courage ensures that democracy doesn’t die in darkness?
So, who killed Ashli Babbitt? Why can’t we know?
The disgusting celebrations by the president on down to TV talking heads following the Chauvin verdicts makes them all hypocrites unless they apply the very same standards to the Babbitt case. But then, we’ve always known they are hypocrites.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
The root cause
I’ve had my own share of interaction with law enforcement officers due to my tendency to drive too fast. I’ve managed to survive them all.
I think I have a solution for the prevention of these kinds of situations. First, don’t try to pass counterfeit money. Second, when you’re caught red-handed and the police show up, take your medicine and do what they tell you.
Third, drugs and alcohol are bad enough by themselves but don’t mix them.
Officer Chauvin had no way of knowing that George Floyd was in the physical shape he was in; all the officer knew was that he allegedly had tried to pass counterfeit money and resisted the arrest from the very beginning and was totally uncooperative.
In my opinion, Mr. Floyd’s actions were the root cause of his death.
William Steele Smith Jr.
Colfax
Inflated figure
In 2015, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, in a Facebook post, that “every day, 19,000 people die from pollution from fossil fuels. Do you accept those deaths?” Multiply that by 365, and you get nearly 7 million. He was clearly referring to the number of people worldwide who die yearly, attributable to pollution.
Sadly, the News & Record ‘s Earth Day editorial on April 22, in using Arnold’s larger points about clean energy, said that the former California governor had stated, “The number of U.S. deaths that result from pollution generated by burning fossil fuels: 19,000 per day — 7 million per year.” U.S. deaths? Of course not.
In 2020, a bad year for death everywhere, almost 3 million people ... total ... died in the United States, including the victims of COVID. How what Schwarzenegger actually said got translated into what was printed in this paper ... an (asssumedly) accidental, exaggerated, alternative nonfact, is a wonder, is it not?
You good folks can do better. You undercut a good argument, an overall good editorial, with carelessness and sloppiness.
Bradley Krantz
Greensboro
Day of absence?
Do Black Lives Matter? One way this could dramatically be answered would be for all Black people to agree to select a day on which they would all stay home rather than reporting for work.
Just think of the impact that would make.
Rod Jackson
Greensboro
Editor’s note: The scope of the numbers was indeed misstated. We have made a correction.