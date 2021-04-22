Friday's letters

Resisting?

Perhaps the writer of the letter, “Stop resisting” (April 18), forgot or thought we had forgotten. Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch wannabe cop named George Zimmerman. Trayvon had a right to resist. He had a right to fight for his life.

Philando Castile did what he was supposed to do. He told the policeman he had a gun that he had a right to have in his car, yet he still was killed. He did not resist.

Botham Jean was eating ice cream in his apartment when he was killed by a cop who forgot where she lived. He didn’t resist.

If the fully dressed Black, Latino Army officer in Virginia had put his hands down to open the door to get out of the car as instructed by a shouting, armed officer, he would have been killed and the officer would say, “I felt threatened.”

Black people can obey, beg, tell you they can’t breathe and still they die.

It’s not the resisting that gets Black people killed. It’s the racism, the hate, the feeling that you are more than us. There is a saying: “We comply and still we die.”