Friday's letters

Tongue-tied GOP
Once again, I am amazed on so many levels by the state of politics in North Carolina. It is truly disheartening to see the latest round of redistricting. Could it be Republicans can’t win any other way than by gerrymandering the voting maps in a state where there are more registered Democrats than Republicans? And more registered independents than registered Republicans?
Let’s hope for the sake of this state — and the country — that the courts will intervene to find a more balanced approach to these unfair, voter-suppressing maps.
Meanwhile, I found the letter to the editor “Manning’s MIA” quite humorous. The writer stated, “If there has ever been anyone more silent than Manning about the disasters of the Biden presidency, who would it be?”
Let’s flip this question around and ask it this way: Of the hundreds of Republicans in Congress, how many have spoken out about the numerous disasters of the Trump presidency? We know the answer: very, very few. And for those who have, what price are they paying for doing so?
Simply ask Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Time again for the Republicans to look in the mirror. What are they so afraid of?
Ken Stiles
Greensboro
Education funding
Judges Howard Manning and David Lee ordered high-quality teachers in every classroom — because it’s in the state constitution. But now the talk is all about funding, not teacher quality. Those evil Republicans just won’t give the schools the money schools think schools should have!
Fact: There is no correlation between what is spent on K-12 education and student learning.
The District of Columbia spends $26,400 per student. Reading proficiency is 38% and math is 32%. The student-teacher ratio is 13:1.
Illinois spends $18,200 per student. Reading proficiency is 38% and math is 32%. Student-teacher ratio: 15:1.
Ohio spends $13,237 per student. Reading proficiency is 64% and math is 63%. Student-teacher ratio: 18:1.
North Carolina spends $9,637. Reading proficiency is 46% and math is 42%. Student-teacher ratio: 16:1.
Idaho spends $9,214. Reading proficiency is 55% and math is 45%. Student-teacher ratio: 18:1.
How will more spending improve the quality of education? The judges don’t have a clue.
Maybe our school boards should talk with their peers in Ohio.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Grammar gripes
I understand that Charles Davenport’s column in Sunday’s paper (“The n’s and outs of being a grammar scold,” Nov. 7) did not deal with a pressing social issue, nor will my letter. In the same lighthearted manner that Davenport used to address a simple spelling mistake, I would like to add a few complaints of my own.
In the world of pop grammar, it is not uncommon to see words misspelled or misused: It’s just part of our modern digital world. Moreover, from what I’ve been able to tell, neither demography nor education makes a difference. Whether the person is a professional broadcaster, a novelist, a blogger or a college student, proper language usage isn’t all that important.
For example, people constantly fail to understand the meaning of the word “unique.” Like the word “infinite,” it is a word that cannot be quantified. The phrase “very infinite” is not used because it would be nonsensical; likewise, “very unique.” Contrary to popular belief, unique does not mean special. It means singular. Something is unique, or it isn’t. That’s it.
Three other misuses stick in mind: “gone” and “went”, “your” and “you’re” and “their” and “there.”
Mr. Davenport, I appreciated your column and would finish by saying that I feel your pain.
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
Gosar needs to go
The U.S. Senate should expel Paul Gosar, R. Ariz., immediately for the nasty, uncalled-for animated video his staff created showing violence against another elected official. (It shows him attacking New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.)
This cannot and should not be tolerated, and it demonstrates how desperate the Republicans are to stir the pot any way they can.
We don’t need anyone, let alone an elected leader, showing such ignorance against any single person, let alone a woman. This immature, ignorant kind of behavior must not be tolerated and must be stopped at all costs. Our country is divided enough by rhetoric and vitriol.
Don’t get me wrong. Free speech is a right, but using animation that depicts violence against another person, especially a woman, is absolutely wrong.
How can we say that we live in a progressive country with a fair democracy when we have such hatred?
Where are the forward-thinking Republicans who can stop this once and for all? Do they exist? Certainly not with the party being controlled by Trump!
Trish McDermott