Friday's letters

Tongue-tied GOP

Once again, I am amazed on so many levels by the state of politics in North Carolina. It is truly disheartening to see the latest round of redistricting. Could it be Republicans can’t win any other way than by gerrymandering the voting maps in a state where there are more registered Democrats than Republicans? And more registered independents than registered Republicans?

Let’s hope for the sake of this state — and the country — that the courts will intervene to find a more balanced approach to these unfair, voter-suppressing maps.

Meanwhile, I found the letter to the editor “Manning’s MIA” quite humorous. The writer stated, “If there has ever been anyone more silent than Manning about the disasters of the Biden presidency, who would it be?”

Let’s flip this question around and ask it this way: Of the hundreds of Republicans in Congress, how many have spoken out about the numerous disasters of the Trump presidency? We know the answer: very, very few. And for those who have, what price are they paying for doing so?

Simply ask Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Time again for the Republicans to look in the mirror. What are they so afraid of?

Ken Stiles