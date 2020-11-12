Friday's letters

Numbers don't lie
There's an obvious symmetry to the beginning and end of the Trump administration in its argument with numbers. At the very onset was his dispute over the crowd size at his inauguration. Now fast forward to his certainty that our election numbers are terribly wrong.
And though we were never allowed to view his academic records, my guess is that math was not his strength, and that he, to this day, has a deep distrust of what numbers are saying. But to paraphrase Neil deGrasse Tyson, numbers, like science itself, do not need for us to believe in them to be true.
And so it is that despite his assurances of us "rounding the corner" in our fight against the pandemic, that news has apparently not been shared with the virus itself as it rages across our states to new record numbers hospitalized each day.
And, God willing that the vaccination is as effective as it now appears, we are nevertheless going into a winter of rising numbers that demand a strong, science-based analysis and action to minimize our pain and losses.
And thanks to the hard numbers of our election, we will have just that.
William Yaner
Jamestown
Why schools matter
The school bond passed on Election Day, but our schools need more. Most people agree that a quality education, academic and/or vocational, enhances children’s ability to find a job, and become independent, productive adults.
Unfortunately, Education Week's "2019 Quality of Education Report" ranked North Carolina 37th out of 50 states and graded the state an “F” for the amount it spends per student. Our democracy depends on an educated populace, one where adults confronted with differing positions are able to analyze information and reach a conclusion based on facts.
Much of the division between left and right today is based on misinformation and requires critical thinking skills, which are the foundation of an educated person.
Without these skills many simply rely on opinions from unreliable sources, accepting without challenge false information because they hear these distortions repeatedly and assume them to be true.
Let’s rebuild our country by investing in education for our children.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Back in the air
Amidst all the political strife, it was gratifying to read the many messages and ads honoring our veterans. There is yet another way to personally thank veterans for their service to country.
After a 10-year absence, the Triad Honor Flight Project has reestablished the honor flight tradition for veterans throughout the Triad. In addition to our veterans of World War II, veterans who served in Korea, the Cold War and Vietnam will be honored through these flights.
For details, visit the project website www.triadhonorflight.org. First flight is scheduled for May 5, 2021.
John B. Malmfelt
Greensboro
Take a deep breath
We have voted our conscience in a country we love and every vote counts.
If a relative, friend, neighbor or co-worker didn't vote the same as you, they are not your enemy. It is their right.
You used to enjoy being together.
What matters in this time of COVID is that someone you care for could die — and you are not their friend because of politics? That would be regrettable.
After four years of chaos and hate we need to stop, take a deep breath and be kind to everyone. It doesn't hurt and will make you feel better.
Edith Phillips
Greensboro
About that vaccine
I must take exception to the Nov. 11 letter suggesting that the Pfizer COVID vaccine be named the Trump Vaccine. The writer mentions Pfizer as being part of Operation Warp Speed and that Trump developed, as promised, a vaccine in record time.
To set the record straight, Dr. Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at the company, said, “We were never part of the Warp Speed,” referring to the government efforts to rapidly develop a vaccine. “We have never taken any money from the U.S. government or from anyone.”
In July, the drug maker agreed to partner with the government only to distribute a vaccine, “leveraging what will be a massive, complicated effort run by the federal government to ensure that as many people as possible be immunized.”
But the actual development efforts had nothing to do with the Trump administration, Jansen emphasized.
Yancey Robertson
Asheboro
