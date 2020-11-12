Friday's letters

Numbers don't lie

There's an obvious symmetry to the beginning and end of the Trump administration in its argument with numbers. At the very onset was his dispute over the crowd size at his inauguration. Now fast forward to his certainty that our election numbers are terribly wrong.

And though we were never allowed to view his academic records, my guess is that math was not his strength, and that he, to this day, has a deep distrust of what numbers are saying. But to paraphrase Neil deGrasse Tyson, numbers, like science itself, do not need for us to believe in them to be true.

And so it is that despite his assurances of us "rounding the corner" in our fight against the pandemic, that news has apparently not been shared with the virus itself as it rages across our states to new record numbers hospitalized each day.

And, God willing that the vaccination is as effective as it now appears, we are nevertheless going into a winter of rising numbers that demand a strong, science-based analysis and action to minimize our pain and losses.

And thanks to the hard numbers of our election, we will have just that.

William Yaner