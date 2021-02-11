Friday's letters

Archdale

Do your duty

To Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr: I know you are present at the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

And every American now knows the truth of what Trump has inflicted on our Capitol, our police and our democracy.

Do you still adhere to your oaths of office, to serve and protect the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic? If so, you must do what is right, and vote to convict him to ensure that he can never serve in any office or position of respect again.

It’s not “just politics”; it’s a vote to stand up for all of America. Again, if you have any shred of respect for our country, either vote to convict, or resign and let good and decent people in the Senate make the decision.

Richard Peffer

Greensboro

Who would say this?

And so, my friends and comrades, it is necessary to stage the show trial of my predecessor. The reactionary pig who held power up to now must be brought to justice. The people demand it.