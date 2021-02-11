Friday's letters

No excuses for this
It's unbelievable that Republican senators want to excuse their party's president from his criminal behavior in inciting a riot at our nation's Capitol.
Donald Trump assembled the crowd, turned them into a mob and sent them marching angrily to the Capitol where Congress was performing its constitutional duty to count the country's electoral votes. Trump wanted them to change the outcome from Biden to Trump! That's abuse of power and incitement of insurrection.
Trump didn't care about the chaos and violence that might result as revealed by his watching the riot for hours before telling rioters to go home. It was his intent to cause chaos and violence.
Hundreds waving Trump flags and American flags and shouting, "Fight for Trump!" stormed the Capitol steps, broke down doors and windows, and beat police officers. One officer was killed and four other people died — all while Trump watched.
We, too, watched it all. So did Republican senators. Yet, they want shamefully to look the other way and give Trump a "mulligan."
You don't give a mulligan to a president of the United States who just incited insurrection against the United States government! You convict him.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Do your duty
To Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr: I know you are present at the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
And every American now knows the truth of what Trump has inflicted on our Capitol, our police and our democracy.
Do you still adhere to your oaths of office, to serve and protect the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic? If so, you must do what is right, and vote to convict him to ensure that he can never serve in any office or position of respect again.
It’s not “just politics”; it’s a vote to stand up for all of America. Again, if you have any shred of respect for our country, either vote to convict, or resign and let good and decent people in the Senate make the decision.
Richard Peffer
Greensboro
Who would say this?
And so, my friends and comrades, it is necessary to stage the show trial of my predecessor. The reactionary pig who held power up to now must be brought to justice. The people demand it.
It is as necessary as my taking office in a deserted city, surrounded by barbed wire and 25,000 troops — for the servants of the people must be protected.
You will also be relieved to hear that we are rooting out all opposition in our military forces. The purge must continue.
In addition, our friends in the media are silencing opponents and all fascistic sentiments.
All anti-government statements will henceforth be investigated as "domestic terrorism," if not sedition and treason. Attempts to challenge the democratic republic will not be tolerated.
We must protect the state from fascist reactionary elements, and ensure the implementation of a true people's republic.
Onward!
— Joe Biden or Joe Stalin?
Austin Morris
Colfax
I'm offended
Time to be offended again.
The Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer issue license plates with Confederate battle flag logos because they may be considered “offensive.”
On Sunday, Feb. 7, a letter to the editor wrote about “Black nor white people.” Was this the original author’s use of capitalization or was it “sanitized” by some policy of your newspaper?
Similarly, in Allen Johnson’s Sunday column (Oct. 18, 2020) he wrote about “Black firefighters” and “white peers.”
If people can be offended by a license plate, I want that same privilege: What I find to be highly offensive is that my race is downgraded when printed in your paper while another race is deemed superior when printed. Non-capitalization is a small thing? Hardly — when it refers directly to my proud heritage.
Similarly, what is your policy on “Caucasian”? Am I to be insulted by printing it with a non-capital “c”?
The Black community wants respect and equal treatment — and rightly so — from Caucasians.
Congratulations: DMV and your newspaper are greatly improving relations in this arena by regarding one group as superior to another.
No way I could or would write “Bill Smith is black.”
Get the point?
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Editor's note: The News & Record follows Associated Press style in the capitalization of the "B" in Black when referring to race.
Litter's bugging me
Regarding the letter "Literally … a mess" (Feb. 8):
I wholeheartedly agree with the writer. Our beautiful Greensboro is becoming dirtier every day.
This city has been home to my family for the past 17 years; it is a beautiful location with friendly people. On my occasional morning walks, my husband and I pick up trash along Old Battleground Road and we notice many others doing the same.
However, this is obviously not enough. It would be so much better if the city could act on this issue as well.
Minaxi Patel
Greensboro