Friday's letters

Don’t say gay?

The so-called “Don’t say gay” bill in Florida is anything but don’t say gay. It merely bans the discussion or teaching of homosexuality or gender identity issues from kindergarten through third grade. It protects very immature minds from the idiotic discussion of these issues before the students are in the least bit ready for same, and from teachers who have no business discussing these issues to someone else’s children.

There would be no reason for this law if it were not for teacher/administrator gay activists who have started this insane practice in public schools. To those opposing the bill be our guests. Go out in public and shout “GAY” all you want, just not in our elementary schools.

Sam Howe

Greensboro

