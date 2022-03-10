Friday's letters

An inevitable war
I wish someone would explain why gas prices keep going up, but major oil companies continue exporting oil and continue to reap huge profits and get tax breaks, but ordinary citizens are asked to make sacrifices?
I fully back helping Ukraine, and I do not understand why NATO or the United Nations does not intervene. By letting Russia destroy Ukraine we only ensure that Vladimir Putin will continue aggression in Europe and we will end up in conflict with Russia — and the people of Ukraine will have been sacrificed to only delay the inevitable confrontation.
Rosemary Warr
Greensboro
Time to act
The time has come for the United States, NATO and the rest of the rational world to say “enough is enough.”
Open your eyes to the atrocities perpetrated by the Russians and realize that sanctions, while strict, will not stop this playground bully. Understanding that the consequences could be severe, the implementation of unified overpowering force against the Russians is the ultimate “negotiation” tool.
Joel Heller
Greensboro
Police shooting
“Criminal homicide-murder.” That’s how the Greensboro Police Department’s own incident report characterizes the police shooting of a suspect last Nov. 19. The N.C. Medical Examiner’s autopsy report was released in December of last year. And in spite of inquiries, neither the City Council nor the police chief have issued any updates. What’s going on?
The suspect, Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer more than three months ago.
There have been no reports that Lopez was armed. Why was deadly force used?
Has the officer involved been fired? Or has he been allowed to resign before any disciplinary actions have been taken as so often happens when police kill unarmed people of color?
In 2018, the Greensboro police tried to cover up the police killing of Marcus Smith. Are we seeing déjà vu all over again?
Hester Petty
Greensboro
Will we stand by?
Should this country and NATO more actively intervene and challenge — at great risk — Vladimir Putin, until and unless Russia interrupts its imperial, expansionist crusade and retreats eastward?
President Putin has warned that the declaration of a “no-fly” zone in the sky above Ukraine would mean “participation in an armed conflict” and that Western sanctions should be considered a “declaration of war.” His discredited foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, does not miss an opportunity to express his view that the next war will be nuclear.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the secretary general of NATO have warned that establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to a “full-fledged war in Europe” with the likelihood that NATO planes would engage Russian planes in combat.
During a Zoom call on March 5 with an informal joint session of Congress, President Zelensky again requested the introduction of a no-fly zone over his country, and more fighter jets.
NATO and Poland — a NATO member — may have found a (yet to be revealed) plan to aid Ukraine in gaining more control over the air war by sending Soviet-era jets that Ukrainian pilots know how to operate.
Setting aside balance-of-power, realpolitik thinking: Are we in the United States prepared to look on from the eastern side of several states in central Europe — because Ukraine is not a NATO member — as the resources of a large, would-be peaceful nation are leveled to the ground?
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer was executive director of President Jimmy Carter’s General Advisory Committee on Arms Control and Disarmament, 1978-1980.
Don’t say gay?
The so-called “Don’t say gay” bill in Florida is anything but don’t say gay. It merely bans the discussion or teaching of homosexuality or gender identity issues from kindergarten through third grade. It protects very immature minds from the idiotic discussion of these issues before the students are in the least bit ready for same, and from teachers who have no business discussing these issues to someone else’s children.
There would be no reason for this law if it were not for teacher/administrator gay activists who have started this insane practice in public schools. To those opposing the bill be our guests. Go out in public and shout “GAY” all you want, just not in our elementary schools.
Sam Howe
Greensboro
Tell me why
Explain to me how in 13 months of President Biden’s administration, the gas prices have risen to more than $4 a gallon and inflation is at 7.5%. When he took office, gas was $2.45 a gallon and inflation was at 2%. Do not say it is Trump’s fault or Russia’s fault or the war in Ukraine.