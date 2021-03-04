Friday's letters

Voter suppression
Republicans are working hard to restrict voting access all across the country.
The 2020 election showed them that Democrats will dominate national elections by getting their voters out. So Republicans have introduced dozens of voter restriction measures in states including Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania, among many others.
They intend to reduce the number of early voting days and number of polling places, especially in urban areas.
They’ll attempt to reduce mail-in voting.
They’ll gerrymander both state legislative and congressional districts to lock them in as safe Republican districts — basically picking their voters.
This modern travesty of the once-great Republican Party isn’t the Party of Abraham Lincoln anymore.
To oppose these Republican efforts Congressional Democrats have proposed the For the People Act. Its goals are automatic voter registration, ensuring access to early and mail-in voting, and mandating bipartisan redistricting commissions for congressional district maps, thereby stopping partisan gerrymandering in federal elections.
Senate Republicans won’t approve it. They don’t want more minority, urban and working-class voters voting.
Under Republicans, Ms. Liberty’s torch isn’t a beacon of freedom and democracy; it’s a signal to burn down freedom and democracy.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Exceptional crew
I am an avid reader and frequently use the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch of the Greensboro Public Library. The staff at this library are an exceptional crew. In the midst of the current situation they have always been helpful and friendly.
In my estimation they fit into the category of essential workers. I personally cannot imagine the past year without the assistance and service they have provided. They have been a bright light. I just want to give a little acknowledgment to people who made life more tolerable for so many of us. There are definitely many others out there who deserve our gratitude. Thank you for your service.
Ellen Roethling
Greensboro
Scary
I am 60 and for all my life I voted a split ticket until this election when, for the first time, I voted a straight Democratic ticket. The Republican Party has become the party of the KKK, white supremacists, the Proud Boys, QAnon and Neo-Nazis. These groups have always been supporters of Republican candidates but have been quietly in the background.
Then Trump was elected and brought them to the forefront of the party. Today, to vote Republican is to vote for the party of 1940s Germany. It scares me to death.
Gregory Clark
Greensboro
The following letter was missing its final paragraph when originally published. It is republished here in its entirety.
Troubling start
What happened to “no blue states, no red states, just the United States”?
I have seen nothing that can be described as healing our national fracture. A plethora of executive orders that only exemplify the divisions in our country to, I guess, satisfy the extreme left.
Then there is the $1.9 trillion “pandemic recovery” bill, of which most is not for individual support checks, but pork. Also, more than half isn’t scheduled until the 2022 and 2023 federal fiscal years. How is this pandemic relief?
But worst of all is allowing increased illegal immigration, while there is significantly less than 1% to help our own homeless and that is in rental vouchers. Shouldn’t recovery start at home?
What a very disappointing start. Let’s hope a more moderate approach is in the near future.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
RIP, GOP
The Republican Party has turned into the largest white supremacy movement in the country. What was once a political party with policies has turned into essentially a cult with a sociopath in charge.
Political hacks like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Mitch McConnell have shown us there are no levels to which they wouldn’t sink to keep a stranglehold on power.
Just look at all the Republican politicians trying to pass legislation to suppress the vote. Suppressing the vote is the only way a Republican could get elected. Sen. Thom Tillis is just another Trump sycophant. While Richard Burr stood up for what is right, Tillis shamed the entire state when he violated his oath of office by voting to acquit Donald Trump.
But we should not worry about Trump running in 2024; hopefully he will be in a jail cell by then.
Renee Wilson
Asheboro