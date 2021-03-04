Friday's letters

Under Republicans, Ms. Liberty’s torch isn’t a beacon of freedom and democracy; it’s a signal to burn down freedom and democracy.

Gary Parker

Archdale

Exceptional crew

I am an avid reader and frequently use the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch of the Greensboro Public Library. The staff at this library are an exceptional crew. In the midst of the current situation they have always been helpful and friendly.

In my estimation they fit into the category of essential workers. I personally cannot imagine the past year without the assistance and service they have provided. They have been a bright light. I just want to give a little acknowledgment to people who made life more tolerable for so many of us. There are definitely many others out there who deserve our gratitude. Thank you for your service.

Ellen Roethling

Greensboro

Scary