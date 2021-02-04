Friday's letters

Things fall apart
I read today the words and actions of Republican legislators.
I read today that congressional Republicans stood and applauded as Marjorie Taylor Greene entered chambers, embraced, not rebuked.
I read today that North Carolina’s lieutenant governor has stated that his anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, homophobic statements no longer count because he is now a public servant.
The world watches. We watch. And what comes to mind are the words of William Butler Yeats:
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, …
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro
Too many checks
Leaders of the Democratic Party have, for years, routinely berated Republican tax policies, claiming the goal is to reduce taxes for the wealthy. Today, those same leaders are pleading with Republicans to give their support to an aid package that includes stimulus payments for families earning $200,000 per year. Wait, what?
It turns out you may also get a check if your family earns $250,000. Your check may be a little smaller if you earn just under $300,000. Have we lost all ability to be rational? Families earning under $300,000 per year make up more than 90% of U.S. families.
I love America and I’m happy to pay taxes. We need highways, a military and a government. I love our national parks, museums and archives. Locally, I’m glad we have schools, clean water and police and fire departments. We need those expensive things and need to collect taxes to pay for them.
Please don’t ask me to pay higher taxes tomorrow because we have decided that nearly every American needs a check from the government today.
Frank Hall Jr.
Greensboro
If not now, when?
Ronald Reagan famously said, “There you go again.” Indeed!
Donald Trump’s attempt to cheat the 2020 election led to impeachment No. 1. Trump called it a “sham." The GOP argued it was bad timing.
GOP senators admitted he cheated. Mitt Romney even voted to remove him. He was acquitted however, not because he was innocent but because senators claimed it was too close to the election and the president is immune from prosecution. They said, “He learned his lesson."
Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election led to impeachment No. 2. In his letter (Jan. 31), a frequent Republican apologist now calls No. 2 a “sham." He, too, doesn’t claim Trump is innocent. It’s just bad timing, he writes, because you can’t remove a former president.
So, if you can’t prosecute the president before an election, or after, when can you hold a leader accountable for lawless, authoritarian, seditious, anti-democratic conduct?
Even Trump disagrees with the letter writer. Trump's impeachment (No. 2) defense will be that the election was stolen and he won in a landslide. Let’s humor him!
Decide this impeachment with facts, not on a ridiculous process argument.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Racism circulates
Perhaps Cal Thomas should have consulted his Merriam-Webster dictionary before composing his column entitled, “Racism isn’t systemic; it’s a matter of heart”.
By definition, functions and processes that are affected by the heart are inherently "systemic."
Or perhaps Mr. Thomas was just metaphorically opining on how poorly our nation circulates privileges, justice and equity to the extremities of our society.
Indeed, Mr. Thomas, racism in this nation is a matter of the heart ... and by definition that means it’s systemic.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Stimulus compromise
There are several opportunities for the administration and Republican senators to negotiate a bipartisan compromise relief package.
The Republican plan for stimulus makes more sense. Whether the check is $1,000 or $1,400 is immaterial. The important matter is target the relief to only those that really need help.
As a tradeoff, a significant increase to the minimum hourly wage is absolutely required to help people to meet their basic needs through their own initiative. Fifteen dollars an hour is not excessive and it is long overdue. Legislation should enable it to be raised automatically per an appropriate index.
Also target state and local relief to only those who really need assistance as opposed to distributing aid to every state and locality.
Agree to pass an infrastructure bill to fund long-neglected essential public needs, i.e., roads and bridges, water and sewer infrastructure, which will also create massive employment opportunities.
Finally, the tax cuts for the wealthy helped create revenue shortfalls when the jobs it supposedly created did not generate predicted revenue, resulting in large deficit spending prior to the pandemic. Individual tax rates for the wealthy needs to be reversed to previous 2016 levels and business tax rates need to be also adjusted but not necessarily to previous levels.
Gary Nixon
Greensboro