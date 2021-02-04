Friday's letters

It turns out you may also get a check if your family earns $250,000. Your check may be a little smaller if you earn just under $300,000. Have we lost all ability to be rational? Families earning under $300,000 per year make up more than 90% of U.S. families.

I love America and I’m happy to pay taxes. We need highways, a military and a government. I love our national parks, museums and archives. Locally, I’m glad we have schools, clean water and police and fire departments. We need those expensive things and need to collect taxes to pay for them.

Please don’t ask me to pay higher taxes tomorrow because we have decided that nearly every American needs a check from the government today.

Frank Hall Jr.

Greensboro

If not now, when?

Ronald Reagan famously said, “There you go again.” Indeed!

Donald Trump’s attempt to cheat the 2020 election led to impeachment No. 1. Trump called it a “sham." The GOP argued it was bad timing.