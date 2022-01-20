Friday's letters

School bus chaos

I am writing in response to the recent decision by the superintendent of Guilford County Schools to replace school bus transportation with city buses for select high schools. I thought it was a feasible idea. Many cities utilize city transportation services for students, many younger than high schoolers.

The problem lies in the execution. First, one would need to analyze the feasibility of getting students to bus stops from their homes and make sure there are bus routes that run to the schools. The district would also want to know how many students a change of this magnitude would impact.

Next you run the plan by the school board. You then work to sell the parents and the students on the concept in an open, transparent manner.

What you don’t do is drop the plan in the parents’ laps on a Friday afternoon for Monday-morning implementation without a discussion by the school board.