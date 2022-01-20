Friday's letters

School bus chaos
I am writing in response to the recent decision by the superintendent of Guilford County Schools to replace school bus transportation with city buses for select high schools. I thought it was a feasible idea. Many cities utilize city transportation services for students, many younger than high schoolers.
The problem lies in the execution. First, one would need to analyze the feasibility of getting students to bus stops from their homes and make sure there are bus routes that run to the schools. The district would also want to know how many students a change of this magnitude would impact.
Next you run the plan by the school board. You then work to sell the parents and the students on the concept in an open, transparent manner.
What you don’t do is drop the plan in the parents’ laps on a Friday afternoon for Monday-morning implementation without a discussion by the school board.
This is a prime example of a lack of leadership. A superintendent who is supposed to be the employee of the Board of Education putting such an extensive plan into place without consulting the board or acknowledging student families is the reason there’s such chaos in our schools. This was a manufactured emergency that could have been a wonderful opportunity for the board, superintendent and GCS families to work together with the cities to bring a solution to an issue they all faced.
Selena Kelley High Point
Let them pay
Health insurance companies raise premiums routinely for smokers and the overweight. What keeps them from increasing premiums for the COVID unvaccinated? Actuarial studies surely must show the greater probability of major medical expenses when the unvaccinated are hospitalized or even die.
And why should we pay increased group insurance premiums to cover the cost of medical care of members who refuse to have a free vaccination?
Another thought is for companies to refuse to pay for medical care for COVID-related treatments for patients who choose not to be vaccinated.
If anti-vaxxers wish to demonstrate their freedom, let them pay for the consequences of that choice.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
It takes two
Regarding the article “48 babies and counting: This NASCAR couple turned IVF journey into help for others” by DeAnna Taylor (Jan. 15):
Highlighting the work of Kyle and Samantha Busch to help families who struggle with infertility is admirable. But the writer starts the article by mentioning that “infertility affects 12% of women” but fails to mention that it affects 10% of men.
This seems to be another subtle statement blaming women for the outcome of conception. Conception involves two people. While modern science may find reasons for infertility, blame has no place amid the heartbreak of challenges with conception.
Later in the story Taylor does write that the Busches “found they each had presenting factors that affected their ability to conceive naturally.” Efforts supporting these couples should continue. But let’s limit the blame.
Sarah Arnett
Greensboro
The other cheek
Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann has called Donald Trump the godliest and most biblical president in our history. Part of her reasoning is that Trump is vocally anti-abortion (although, for most of his adult life he has been pro-choice).
Being anti-abortion is not being pro-life. Republicans are pro-birth, but show little interest in a child’s well-being after birth. Right-wingers seem to relish the reduction of financial assistance for children born to desperate mothers, poor families or anyone whom the Republicans decide is undeserving of help. The Texas lieutenant governor is on record saying that “there are more important things than living.” Anti-vaccine death cults would likely agree.
If my memory is correct, Jesus Christ never called for punching people, carrying them out on a stretcher or otherwise hurting them. Jesus said to turn the other cheek, and to love our enemies as well as our neighbors. Jesus taught us to care for the poor and needy, and to forgive. Jesus never commanded us to tell lies or to be unkind to others.
Donald Trump Jr. now says that turning the other cheek has gotten the Republicans nothing. That is an interesting take on the New Testament.
Jody McGhee
High Point