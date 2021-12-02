Friday's letters

Leave it to the Republicans, who just want the rich to keep their wealth and through tax reductions that only advantage the wealthy. Why are they so against education? Are they afraid that educated kids will one day recognize the Republican ruse?

This is an injustice and most definitely an unconstitutional effort by our elected leaders to keep the caste system in place. Vote with the common sense and awareness that Republicans are doing nothing to further your need. They only want to keep the wealthy happy.

Stop this egregious party in the next election. Our country and education need to be the best in the world as they once were. Please vote; send your voice!

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Trump? No thanks.

When reading a letter ("A bogus message," Nov. 28) regarding racial demonstrations and “defunding the police," it became apparent to me that the writer wanted Donald Trump reelected in 2024.