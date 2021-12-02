Friday's letters

Hollow words
Dear Lt. Gov. Robinson:
I recently watched a video of you equating the LGBTQ community with “filth” and then harassing my state senator, Julie Mayfield, for calling out your hateful vitriol. You should know that God and Jesus are Love. You are preaching Hate, the opposite of Love.
In my Bible, that means you are an instrument of the devil and are not spreading the good word of the Lord, but bile in the House of Satan. All of your constituents want the same thing: They want to have the freedom to be who they were born to be, not who you or anyone else thinks they should be.
Good schools that want to improve society teach tolerance, not that there are those less worthy. Also, I wish you and your Republican do-gooders would spend less time protecting the unborn and more time trying to feed the million-plus hungry N.C. children living below the poverty line. Your website says, “He looks forward to working for all North Carolinians to make their lives better.”
Your actions speak louder than your hollow words. The LGBTQ community, pregnant mothers and the poor all have one message for you: “Don’t Tread On Me.”
Brian Smith
Biltmore Lake
Irresponsible
The recent Sting and Greensboro Symphony concert at the Tanger Center was a superb event, but the Tanger Center’s decision to not require masks, thus creating a 3,000-person potential super-spreader event, was unfortunate and irresponsible. Sadly, it appears that not irritating some of the patrons is more important than taking some responsibility for public health.
Yes, the county mask mandate expired, but that does not need to drive the Tanger Center’s policies. In many other venues both masks and proof of vaccination are required.
Frederick "Rick" Sharpless
Climax
Shortchanged schools
I'm not a parent and I don't have children attending public school, but I'm appalled at the Republican-controlled N.C. legislature and its hoarding of $1.7 billion in funding that should go to our schools. These are our tax dollars sitting in a fund that does nothing!
Where is the outrage? Why would we allow such a selfish thing to happen to our children and our future? We can't compete on a global scale anymore and we used to pride ourselves on an educational system that provided the best and brightest students.
Leave it to the Republicans, who just want the rich to keep their wealth and through tax reductions that only advantage the wealthy. Why are they so against education? Are they afraid that educated kids will one day recognize the Republican ruse?
This is an injustice and most definitely an unconstitutional effort by our elected leaders to keep the caste system in place. Vote with the common sense and awareness that Republicans are doing nothing to further your need. They only want to keep the wealthy happy.
Stop this egregious party in the next election. Our country and education need to be the best in the world as they once were. Please vote; send your voice!
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
Trump? No thanks.
When reading a letter ("A bogus message," Nov. 28) regarding racial demonstrations and “defunding the police," it became apparent to me that the writer wanted Donald Trump reelected in 2024.
As I read it, I wondered whether the writer gave any thought that, under Trump, there was a significant delay in responding to COVID, probably costing thousands of people their lives. I wonder if he took into consideration that Trump basically scoffed at the concerns over global warming and climate change, which continues to cause devastation all over the world, including our country.
Some had even predicted that if Donald Trump was reelected and he continued to show no interest in dealing with global warming and climate change, it may well have meant the end of civilization as we know it. The writer seemed only concerned about lack of media coverage over the few demonstrators who became violent. My guess is that he had no concern over the violence that was done on Jan. 6.
I am grateful that Joe Biden was elected and has shown through his actions his concern for these two issues, which will affect not only us but our children and grandchildren. When looking at these concerns, gas prices seem much less of a danger to us.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro