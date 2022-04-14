Friday's letters

The boy king

Donald Trump is the boy who would become king. Vladimir Putin was quite above him in level and played him like a pawn, playing to his ego. As far as Putin is now concerned, Trump is sacrificed, a nuisance and a non-player.

Putin has been playing a good game of chess; he sees the whole board, whereas Trump, who may not be able to locate Ukraine on a map, can surely pick out the nearest McDonald’s.

How did this country choose that minion for president of the United States? He was charismatic; he had money; he had women. And he was cajoled by Fox News.

We surely do get the government we deserve.

Robert Davis

Greensboro

For the record

I like your approach in having a page titled OPINION. Could we get one titled FACTS?

For example: During his third two-year term in the U.S. House, what has Ted Budd, who is now running for the U.S. Senate, specifically done for North Carolina?

1. What legislation has he sponsored or co-sponsored?

2. What percentage of the two years was he in session (on the job)?

3. What is his stand on gun control?

4. What does he plan to do in the Senate?

5. Where does his political money come from?

6. What does he suggest for controlling inflation?

Use a similar approach for the other top three Republicans in the race, including Pat McCrory, and the top three Democrats.

David Bender

Gibsonville

Vets for sheriff

As the Republican primary nears I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many veterans who are running for sheriff of Guilford County.

These people started their lifetimes of public service by putting their lives on hold to protect our country, homes, families and way of life. They are still serving so we can live far from the chaos and destruction that engulfs other countries.

I will be voting for Billy Queen in the Republican primary, partly because he is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, but also because he is far and away the most experienced candidate in the race, including the incumbent Democratic sheriff, who has spent the past four years showing us he knows nothing about police work.

Besides Queen, the other sheriff candidates who have served in the armed forces include Randy Powers, Ed Melvin and William White. Willingness to serve in the armed forces demonstrates the strength of character, moral courage and integrity that the citizens of Guilford County should expect from their sheriff.

We owe them all our thanks. In Queen’s case, he also gets my vote.

Fran Rafanovic

High Point

Hollywood ‘honor’

The woke jokes in Hollywood and Democratic politics continue to entertain us with their pathetic attempts at being real.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given an Emmy for his televised COVID responses and updates even as he lied about the reported numbers. It was taken back the same day he resigned from office when he could no longer cover his sexual abuse claims from several women, including staff members.

Will Smith was given a Best Actor Oscar after he slapped Chris Rock on stage and then hurled abusive and foul language at Rock on national television.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith for 10 years from attending its annual ceremony that no one watches and only is attended by their own for self-serving awards. Any organization with any decency and honor would have immediately revoked Smith’s award once his name was announced as the winner.

Then again, these two cultures have no ethics or decency.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Much too young

There are many things that Americans cannot do until they are adults. Because each state has different laws, this is a smattering of things that children/minors cannot legally do.

Children cannot: Buy spray paint, pets, lottery tickets, fireworks, alcohol, cigarettes or cars; get a credit card; change their name; use a meat slicer; gamble; make medical decisions; serve cocktails; sit for jury-duty; open a bank account; elope; drive a truck or taxi; ride a rented scooter; give blood; get pierced or tattooed. These restrictions are necessarily rooted in the under-formed judgment and physiology of children.

Liberals want young children to be abler to determine their own sexual identity from birth, and to have access to surgery and hormones toward prepubescent gender transition. (These are kids who still believe in Santa Claus.)

This is a blatant, cult-like recruitment effort planting confusing questions into vulnerable minds. What if a kid wants to be a superhero? A T-Rex? Princess? Shrek? Mickey Mouse? Do we promote and require surgery and drugs for that? This is wrong.

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro