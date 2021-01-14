Friday's letters

I charge them to clean up their rhetoric, listen, communicate and come to agreements in civil and honest manners. Take a look and you will see how futile they have become.

I ask them to read the Constitution and be again what our forefathers meant them to be.

Much is expected of them. They are badly derailed and need to get back on track today!

God bless us all.

Dixie W. Rogers

Greensboro

Tilted coverage

Not surprisingly, my prediction of how the News & Record would cover the comparatively peaceful protests last week in Washington and the Capitol was spot-on. (“Peaceful,” as defined by the journalists and news broadcasters who reported the antifa, Black Lives Matter, Democratic voters' months-long “peaceful” protests in Seattle, Portland, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Chicago, as such.)