Friday's letters

Civics for all
Watching the assault on the Capitol, I reflected on my first job after receiving my master's in social work, as director of a federally supported juvenile justice program for a national nonprofit. The last grant year coincided with the celebration of the International Year of the Child. I organized a national youth conference with the help of a planning committee of youth and adults from the program sites. We focused on four areas of concern: education, employment, juvenile justice and health/recreation. Invitations went out to nonprofits countrywide, stipulating that youth be the majority of attendees.
Participating agencies were asked to form a team, adults and youth, to gather data on how their respective communities were addressing the four program areas to report on at the conference. Afterward, three conference participants testified before the U.S. Commission on the International Year of the Child.
The conference showcased the youths' capacity to address vital issues thoughtfully. The key? Giving them the tools to succeed.
At this time of national crisis, we need to teach civics in all public and private secondary schools as a priority to raise future leaders who will act responsibly for the welfare of all.
Martha Golensky
Greensboro
The writer is a retired professor of social work at Grand Valley State University, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Consequences
Words and actions have consequences. President Trump’s second impeachment is the consequence of his vitriolic verbiage which inspired his followers to storm the capital.
Secondly, if private corporations choose not to deal with Mr. Trump or hire his followers, that is the individual company’s prerogative.
He and his followers cannot be considered adults until they take responsibility for their actions and words and accept without temper tantrums the consequences of those actions.
If anyone can be characterized as “vindictive,” it would be Mr. Trump, who has excoriated anyone who has opposed or contradicted him.
Jo Marsom
Greensboro
Do your jobs
I believe that root of a great deal of the hostility and despair in America comes from the two bodies we send to Washington to take care of the nation's business and represent us as the Constitution instructs them.
I charge them to clean up their rhetoric, listen, communicate and come to agreements in civil and honest manners. Take a look and you will see how futile they have become.
I ask them to read the Constitution and be again what our forefathers meant them to be.
Much is expected of them. They are badly derailed and need to get back on track today!
God bless us all.
Dixie W. Rogers
Greensboro
Tilted coverage
Not surprisingly, my prediction of how the News & Record would cover the comparatively peaceful protests last week in Washington and the Capitol was spot-on. (“Peaceful,” as defined by the journalists and news broadcasters who reported the antifa, Black Lives Matter, Democratic voters' months-long “peaceful” protests in Seattle, Portland, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Chicago, as such.)
Actually, the right-wing nut-jobs' protests in Washington (terrible as they were), were truly considerably more peaceful than those in the cities mentioned above, i.e., no arson (burning of buildings or police and civilian automobiles), no looting, no police assignations, no historical statues toppled, no member of Congress attacked, etc.
And, there was minuscule damage to government buildings, compared to the leftist anarchists' widespread serious destruction of property nationwide.
And which group received universal and exclusive condemnation?
Your professional journalists, and the usual lefty letter writers, screamed “insurrection," “violent siege" and “shameless” to describe the two-day protests, and our president.
Where was their righteous indignation, their sanctimonious outrage, their credible screams of “insurrection” during the months-long leftist “protests”? The real “insurrection"?
Balanced, objective reporting? Please, media, give me a break!
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro