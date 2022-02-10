Friday's letters

All our children
Hearing last month that Dr. Sharon Contreras is stepping down as superintendent of Guilford County Schools was bittersweet. No doubt she’ll continue to share her perceptive and innovative vision with educators across the state. However, we’ll miss her inclusive, student-centered leadership here in Guilford County.
Under her guidance, our school system has taken important steps in ensuring that all of our children receive the services and educational opportunities they need to experience rewarding lives as adults.
During the shutdown, special efforts were taken to ensure that all of our children had the food and technology needed to continue their learning, no matter their household circumstances.
I’m the proud parent of a GCS graduate of years past. Yet, I’m prouder knowing our children today gain a fuller and more nuanced understanding of our country’s history. We desperately need our schools to teach both our nation’s ideals as well as the pervasive stains of racism, sexism and homophobia that persist today.
As you search for our next superintendent, I urge school board members to seek someone with the same commitment to seeing to it all of our children receive the quality education we each want for our own child.
Bob Williams
Greensboro
Trump the autocrat
Donald Trump has no commitment to democracy, as evidenced by his fomenting of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection/coup. Now he wants to pardon the 700-plus insurrectionists, if reelected.
Trump approved Vladimir Putin’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea; his rationale was that the majority there spoke Russian. So do many other democratic sovereign nations. He was against sanctioning Russia over Crimea, but was overruled by Congress.
Trump supported Putin’s statement that Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 elections, despite overwhelming U.S. intelligence agency reports that it absolutely did. As John McCain said, “No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant.”
Days ago, Trump stated the current Ukraine/Russian crisis would never have happened on his watch. Untrue. In 2016, Trump stated that the U.S. shouldn’t try to defend NATO members. While Ukraine is not a NATO member, it is bordered by our longtime NATO partners.
Trump’s 2019 impeachment was partly due to his insistence that Ukraine investigate baseless corruption allegations against Biden, while withholding $400 million in Ukrainian military aid. Blackmail?
Trump admires Putin’s lifelong presidency, and would love to enjoy the same. However, we are a democracy. Perhaps he should move to Russia.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Meanwhile ...
I recently attempted to purchase an online software license from the most ubiquitous software company in the world, but one can only purchase an annual subscription, or your files are no longer accessible.
I recently received a phone call from my bank (which is currently merging with another bank) advising me of a possible fraudulent transaction. Attempts to call or contact the bank failed completely.
There was enough material onsite during a Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire that it could have caused the largest chemical explosion on record in the United States. Details also revealed that residents were living within 1,000 feet of where these materials were stored.
What do all these situations have in common?
They represent issues faced by thousands of North Carolina consumers and residents. They require the attention of our elected officials. We expect them to fight the good fight on our behalf.
I humbly and respectfully publicize these issues in the hopes of providing our esteemed state representatives with projects that they may consider worthwhile to take on during their time in Raleigh.
Anything to take their minds away from their normal agenda of gerrymandering and minority voter suppression.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield