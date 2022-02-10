Friday's letters

All our children

Hearing last month that Dr. Sharon Contreras is stepping down as superintendent of Guilford County Schools was bittersweet. No doubt she’ll continue to share her perceptive and innovative vision with educators across the state. However, we’ll miss her inclusive, student-centered leadership here in Guilford County.

Under her guidance, our school system has taken important steps in ensuring that all of our children receive the services and educational opportunities they need to experience rewarding lives as adults.

During the shutdown, special efforts were taken to ensure that all of our children had the food and technology needed to continue their learning, no matter their household circumstances.

I’m the proud parent of a GCS graduate of years past. Yet, I’m prouder knowing our children today gain a fuller and more nuanced understanding of our country’s history. We desperately need our schools to teach both our nation’s ideals as well as the pervasive stains of racism, sexism and homophobia that persist today.