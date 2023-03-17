Already treated

For several years, I’ve worked with dedicated groups, such as Down Home NC and the Health Advocacy Project, in pushing for Medicaid expansion.

One objection to Medicaid expansion from state legislators is that we don’t have enough health care staff to care for more insured citizens. Recently, a Republican senator we visited questioned, “What will we do when we have more insured patients since emergency rooms are full already?”

This is shortsighted and unfounded. We are already treating uninsured North Carolinians regularly in emergency rooms (ERs) since ERs cannot turn patients away. Emergent medical issues are often chronic conditions that could be managed effectively if treated earlier. This would save money by keeping people out of the ER, which is the most expensive form of health care. We are already using health care dollars to care for uninsured patients and these funds just need efficient redistribution to manage newly insured patients.

As a physician, I know that health care is slow to change. However, the pandemic showed that the system is capable of change in a timely fashion with enough pressure. It seems as if virtual visits were suddenly available at every medical office! We can change delivery models to manage patients under Medicaid expansion.

Joel Gallagher

Greensboro

Dog whistle

Anne Harden Tindall (column, “NC Supreme Court needs to walk back from the ledge and uphold Harper v. Hall,” column,” March 16) , or anyone else who professes to want voter, and election integrity, should be all in for strict voter ID. But they aren’t.

Complaining how districts are drawn is just a dog whistle and smokescreen. Making sure people are qualified to vote is not in the left’s interest. They just want favorable numbers, qualified or not.

That’s just hypocritical, and hypocrisy ain’t pretty.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

Greensboro’s Safest

We as Americans have become more dutiful in recognizing valuable services provided by public servants. Along with America’s Bravest and America’s Finest, we have the privilege March 18 to acknowledge the service of “America’s Safest.”

National Transit Driver Appreciation Day, or TDAD, was first established in Paris in 1662. The title “driver” has evolved to “operator,” reflecting the responsibilities far exceeding keeping a vehicle between the lines.

The modern bus operator assumes full responsibility for a 35-ton vehicle and the lives on board. Pre-trip inspections and ongoing awareness of his or her surroundings enhance the safety of all inside and outside of the vehicle … all while directing passengers to their destinations. There is physical support as well for persons with disabilities who need assistance with boarding, wheelchair securement and even escorts to their door.

Recently, TDAD recognition has been shared with another unsung group: transit maintenance and service workers. While operators are the daily faces of the transit system, their service would not exist without the behind-the-scenes workers conducting maintenance, damage repair, cleaning and more. Hand in hand, our maintenance and operators offer the best to our city.

GTA is recognizing our transit “superheroes” on Friday, March 17, with food, gifts and more. You can participate by submitting a message of gratitude at ridegta.com, where it will be shared with them and on our Youtube site @gtaheat. In short, it’s a wheely good time to recognize Greensboro’s Safest.

Happy #TDAD!

Lisa McMillan

Greensboro

The writer is chair of the Greensboro Transportation Advisory Commission.

Abortion is health care

As the North Carolina legislature begins its session, instead of increasing abortion restrictions it should be focused on making abortion more accessible in this state.

Abortion has been widely studied and shown to be eminently safe. But adding an arbitrary ban after a certain gestational age, as well as putting impediments in the path to obtaining a procedure, not only is economically harmful to women but also increases the risks of problems. The mandatory 72-hour waiting period in North Carolina presumes that, with the “correct” information, a woman will change her mind and choose to continue the pregnancy. Sixty percent of women seeking an abortion are already mothers, so they well know their options — and only they know their life circumstances.

As a former abortion and family planning provider, I can attest to the fact that most women know right away what they want to do. Sometimes these decisions are easy; sometimes they are more difficult — but, bottom line, they should be made solely by the woman and her health care provider, not politicians.

Abortion is health care; bans and restrictions are unwarranted, unjust and downright harmful.

Debra Teplin

Durham