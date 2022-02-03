Friday's letters

The “story” in “history” should not be taken literally. Now decode that.

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

Make him pay

The former president just admitted he was guilty of sedition against the American government, the U.S. Constitution and the American people. It is now solidly documented from him directly — and in his own words — that he was behind the plot to overturn the will of the American people and overthrow our government. He is a threat to our way of life.

He is a traitor to our country and he violated his oath of office. Further, he is tampering with national investigations by the FBI into the Jan. 6 insurrection by offering the possibility of pardons to those Jan. 6 seditionists and traitors to their fellow countrymen and women.

No more talk or concern is needed, no more walking on eggshells for this disgraceful and unacceptable former president.

He needs to be indicted and tried, and then he needs to suffer the consequences of betraying our country.