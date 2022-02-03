Friday's letters

Facts don't matter
Some people believe that Hillary Clinton is running a sex-trafficking ring; that many Democrats and celebrities worship Satan and eat babies; that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election (using Jewish space lasers); that nothing bad happened on Jan. 6, 2021; that it is not voter suppression to withhold food and water from people waiting in long lines to vote; that masks and vaccines don't mitigate COVID-19; and that vaccines kill more people than the virus.
People tend to believe things because someone they trusted told them to believe those things. In such cases, facts don’t matter, and only The Trusted One should be believed. Does that sound familiar? Who told us not to believe anything we see or anything we hear? Who said to believe only what he tells us?
I am pretty sure it was the same person who has exaggerated everything from the size of his inaugural crowd to the value of his financial holdings. The same “Cadet Bone Spurs” who denigrated the military service of John McCain.
Joe Biden is far from perfect, but his children have not publicly mocked the teachings of Jesus Christ. (That was Donald Trump Jr. See YouTube for proof.)
Jody McGhee
High Point
Turing's role
Oh no: Republican fascists are working again according to the headline in the op-ed “Republicans are trying to erase our history” (Jan. 30). The writer is LZ Granderson; the publication is The Los Angeles Times (surprise).
As a big believer in truth and context, I was astounded to read Granderson’s first sentence:
“I was a senior in college when I learned a gay man helped save the world. True story.” And, according to Granderson, historians credit the man as being crucial to Allied victory in World War II.
Well, not quite. Granderson’s subject is Alan Turing, who helped crack Germany’s famous wartime Enigma code. Unfortunately, rather than receiving postwar honors, Turing was treated shabbily because he was homosexual.
While his postwar treatment was disgraceful, we should put his wartime contributions in context. More accurately and narrowly, Turing’s work helped the Allies win the Battle of the Atlantic, an essential victory. But it did not help save the entire world: victories in other theaters such as the Pacific, Africa and always-overlooked Soviet Union were just as crucial and were won without Turing’s assistance.
The “story” in “history” should not be taken literally. Now decode that.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Make him pay
The former president just admitted he was guilty of sedition against the American government, the U.S. Constitution and the American people. It is now solidly documented from him directly — and in his own words — that he was behind the plot to overturn the will of the American people and overthrow our government. He is a threat to our way of life.
He is a traitor to our country and he violated his oath of office. Further, he is tampering with national investigations by the FBI into the Jan. 6 insurrection by offering the possibility of pardons to those Jan. 6 seditionists and traitors to their fellow countrymen and women.
No more talk or concern is needed, no more walking on eggshells for this disgraceful and unacceptable former president.
He needs to be indicted and tried, and then he needs to suffer the consequences of betraying our country.
There should also be a class-action suit on behalf of the American people for the pain and suffering he has caused the American people by misleading them about the outcome of the 2020 election, which he solidly lost. Further, he should reimburse the American people for the legal costs associated with bringing him to justice for his misdeeds.
I am sick of all of this delicate handling of this former president. If any of us had broken just one of the many laws he broke, we would be sitting in jail. All men and women are equal under our laws ... get on with it!
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
Nuts? You bet.
In answer to the question posed in a Feb. 3 letter (about Donald Trump's pledge to pardon the Jan. 6 rioters, among other things), “Does anyone else think this is nuts?”
Yes! It certainly is nuts and it is tremendously dangerous.
Unfortunately, calling our representatives in Congress isn’t effective. The same goes for our current senators.
The only way I see to make sure your voice is heard is to vote.
I also pray the Jan. 6 committee will prove the illegal activities and the part our representatives played in planning and supporting this disgraceful day. May they be held accountable with jail time.
I agree this cannot be normalized and it does threaten our way of life.
Deborah Weithofer
High Point
Doomed to repeat
To Republicans:
You are trying to stop teaching about slavery in schools. It happened and people died. No amount of denialism will change that.
You are trying to stop teaching about the Holocaust in schools. It happened. Millions died.
You are banning books in schools that you don’t like.
What is next? Book burning?
Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.
What part of Nazism are you wanting to repeat?
Rita Wilson
Asheboro