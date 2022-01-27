Friday's letters

Selfishness

A 5-year-old boy in my family is a leukemia survivor. It is impossible to fully describe how hard he, his family and legions of doctors and nurses have worked to make this miracle possible. To say that a family’s life is anything but normal when a child has a serious illness is a gross understatement.

Yet, my grandnephew is one of the lucky ones. He had a large extended family to help on this journey. His parents lived in an area where there were great treatment facilities and had the resources necessary for excellent care. One of the saddest things in the whole ordeal was watching single parents, who were not so fortunate, struggle to bring one very sick child in for treatment with another wrangling under their second arm. Many simply not only lack resources but no longer live in communities where they have large, extended families to shoulder the burden.

And you refuse to wear a mask for even a brief period simply because it’s uncomfortable. Such selfishness is mind-boggling really.

Gay Davis

Greensboro

Blatant rigging