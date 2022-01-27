Friday's letters

Selfishness
A 5-year-old boy in my family is a leukemia survivor. It is impossible to fully describe how hard he, his family and legions of doctors and nurses have worked to make this miracle possible. To say that a family’s life is anything but normal when a child has a serious illness is a gross understatement.
Yet, my grandnephew is one of the lucky ones. He had a large extended family to help on this journey. His parents lived in an area where there were great treatment facilities and had the resources necessary for excellent care. One of the saddest things in the whole ordeal was watching single parents, who were not so fortunate, struggle to bring one very sick child in for treatment with another wrangling under their second arm. Many simply not only lack resources but no longer live in communities where they have large, extended families to shoulder the burden.
And you refuse to wear a mask for even a brief period simply because it’s uncomfortable. Such selfishness is mind-boggling really.
Gay Davis
Greensboro
Blatant rigging
N.C. Superior Court judges recently ruled that the current redistricting maps can stand. However, the judges agreed that the maps were gerrymandered and wrote in their decision: “The Court agrees with the findings of each of these experts (who challenged the maps) and finds that the 2021 Congressional Plan is an intentional, and effective, pro-Republican partisan redistricting.”
They also stated: “Legislative Defendants offered no defense of the 2021 Congressional Plan. No expert witness opined that it was not the product of an intentional partisan redistricting.”
It feels like the end of democracy to me — that the legislature can and will rig elections for the next 10 years to do all it can to stop any chance that my voice can be heard. In a state that typically votes about 50-50 in statewide elections, the Republicans have ensured a strong majority of representatives at both the state and federal levels.
Please, N.C. Supreme Court, find that such blatant partisan rigging of elections is not constitutional!
And, yes, I acknowledge that Democrats have and do also participate in gerrymandering; we need independent redistricting no matter which party is in charge.
Please, I want fairness.
Ann Brady
Reidsville
Lottery proceeds
In a recent “Ask A Reporter” column (Jan. 16) someone asked how much of the lottery funds actually goes to education in North Carolina. The answer, in consultation with Van Denton of the N.C. Lottery, revealed that 24.6% of revenue goes to education funding. The remaining 75% goes for prizes, commissions, administrative costs and advertising.
When the North Carolina Education Lottery was created in 2005, 35% of lottery proceeds were required to go to education. Many legislators supported its creation with the belief that the additional dollars would provide a better education for North Carolina students.
The current lottery has evolved into something different from what was promised. In 2007, the legislature changed the 35% requirement to a “guideline” and the percentage going to education has declined every year since to the now 24.6%. Originally, the lottery money supplemented education funding and went to things like teacher pay, school construction and college scholarships. That, too, has shifted from supplementing to supplanting education funding previously supplied by the state.
There is more to the story that only 25 cents of each lottery dollar spent goes to education.
Amelia Hopkins
Greensboro