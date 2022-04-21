Friday's letters

Complacency could kill you

To my fellow citizens:

Please do not be misled into un-masking if and when you decide to fly to your next destination. The hazards are real.

The risk of contracting a potentially lethal airborne infection is not theoretic or based on hysterical, political opinion. Filtering air through the airplane’s excellent ventilation system isn’t the issue; it’s transmission and inhalation of the aerosolized virus before it even gets filtered.

Read some well-designed studies about what really happens when you fly. Be a little inconvenienced and wear a fresh, high-efficiency electrostatic mask for the sake of your health and others safety. Masks work! (Reference: “SARS-CoV-2 transmission on planes,” valuable hard data from epidemiologist and educator Kaitlyn Jetelina, with a masters in public health.)

Ray Sullivan, M.D.

Greensboro

No padding

There are many factors that place Billy Queen apart from all the other Republican candidates for sheriff of Guilford County, but the one that matters most to me is that he doesn’t have to pad his resume.

Billy has worked at all levels of law enforcement, including management positions, from local to federal. He is an internationally recognized expert on criminal gangs; he is a sought-after speaker at law enforcement seminars and conferences; and he is a published author of nonfiction books on law enforcement.

Everyone else is attempting to justify their candidacy by claiming that mid-level management positions, or stagnated careers, provide the broad experience that is needed to return the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to a first-rate level. We need a department we can be proud of, and which will provide the level of protection and experience that county residents deserve.

The only person on the May 17 GOP primary ballot who can honestly say he possesses the qualifications to do the job is Billy Queen. He gets my vote!

Darlene Schadt

High Point

Not a weed

Regarding the pledge to help monarchs and other pollinators (“Greensboro pledges to help save monarch butterflies and other pollinators,” April 15):

I beg to differ with Lindsey Zarecky that milkweed is a weed. A weed is actually any out-of-place plant. A rose in a hayfield is a weed; grass in a rose garden is a weed.

Multiple species of native milkweed (genus asclepias) can be beautiful plants in one’s garden. Two very common ones are asclepias syriaca (common milkweed) that grows to about 3 feet and has gorgeous heads of lavender, pink or white blooms. Another common milkweed is the asclepias tuberosa, commonly seen along roadsides with multiple heads of long-lasting orange or bright-yellow flowers.

If you have a sunny spot, both of these and many other asclepias species can easily be grown in this area and will be attractive to multiple pollinators, including monarchs. Don’t plant beds of these near a road as most pollinators only fly about car height and many will be killed.

It pains me to see the flowers planted along many of our interstate highways that end up being death traps for thousands of pollinators. I know the DOT has good intentions but just think about how many pollinators get killed from the steady stream of vehicles that race by the flower beds hitting all those bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.

Keith Davis

Reidsville

Trump, Russia

Am I the only one who feels it is very wrong and unusual that Russian state television has proposed — again — to help “our partner,” former President Donald Trump, to be elected president in 2024?

Richard Foster

Greensboro

Commercialized

Commercials. A necessary thing, I suppose.

I’ve been muting my TV when a commercial comes on for quite some time now. For most of them, anyway.

I actually do like some of them, like the Budweiser commercials with the Clydesdale horses. But I don’t drink beer or any alcoholic beverages. So their advertising budget is wasted on me.

I also look forward to seeing the new Bud commercials that are shown on Super Bowl Sunday. In fact, I look forward to seeing all of the new commercials on that day. But, alas, the Super Bowl was more than two months ago, and the commercials are already old and boring. So, it’s back to the mute button.

If it weren’t for Putin and all the atrocities he is committing in Ukraine, there wouldn’t be much of anything worth watching on TV except the news and “Better Call Saul.”

Finally, I wonder why cigarette commercials are banned from TV, but not alcohol commercials. Alcohol causes a great deal of grief, sorrow and pain to families due to vehicle crashes involving drunken driving, and due to alcohol abuse and alcoholism.

Ramon Bell

Stokesdale

The writer is a retired horticulturist.