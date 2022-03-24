Friday's letters

On being ‘woke’

What do Republicans mean when they call someone “woke”?

I have recently wondered what they are trying to say when they use that word to describe their political opponents, as if it were an epithet.

The definition I found of “woke” is that it means “to be alert to social injustice due to racism.” Why do Republicans feel it is wrong to be alert to injustice? Are Republicans promoting racism? Is this what the GOP has devolved into?

Being alert to injustice and inequality is something to be proud of. So the next time a member of the GOP says I am woke, I won’t take it as an insult.

I will simply say thank you.

Rita Wilson

Asheboro

The right path

It appears strange to me that the same letter writers who support an America alone/first (anti-globalism) policy call for the U.S. military to be an option in fighting foreign wars. The author of “Remember Kuwait” (March 18) readily admits that Russia has nuclear weapons, yet calls for Americans to “pass the ammunition” — an action that would back a madman with nuclear weapons into a corner. This is an unwise strategy!

The author of “Don’t back down” (also on March 18) calls for the Ukrainians (who are, at the moment, inflicting devastating blows on what is supposed to be a superior army) to pull back and let America do the fighting for them. This action would end the “wait-and-see” game as the world would then be under the clouds of a nuclear winter.

Today, responsible nations are not appeasing Putin. They are providing the required aid to the Ukrainians. There is no other discussion more important to ending the heinous activities of Putin than the talks between Xi Jinping and President Biden. China is the linchpin in the future of Russian atrocities in Ukraine. Aligned with Western powers, China will be a major influencer in the cessation of hostilities. If not, it could be Russia’s major funding source.

John Dickey

Greensboro

Drug prices

We are being fed propaganda by the drug companies, which spend all the money they can on advertising.

In fact, we are being inundated. The pharmaceutical industry monopolizes the air waves. And the money for the advertising comes from us, the customers. This is one of the reasons we have such a poor health care system.

Money is the only object these corporations care about. Why can’t we have a fair health care system for everyone? Why do so many Americans fear socialism?

I’m not a fan of dictatorships, as some Republicans are, but socialism, especially when it comes to health care, makes a lot of sense.

We are the richest country on Earth, with some of the poorest health care in the world. Let’s make health care affordable and accessible for everyone. Stop the greed!

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Support educators

I am always disappointed to read the letters to the editor that try to cast doubt on our Guilford County Schools leaders and Board of Education. Guilford County is a beautifully diverse community, and our schools face enormous challenges to ensure the success of all of our students. Our board and professional educators need our support and encouragement — not constant harassment and the sowing of distrust.

I am proud to have school leaders who are committed to creating equitable, just and thriving schools where all of our students thrive. Fairness, equity and cultural inclusivity matter.

Betsy Harrington

Greensboro

Ginni Thomas

It needs noting that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni, is a political activist.

Ginni Thomas has long been involved in such right-wing circles as the tea party, Eagle Forum, Turning Point USA, Groundswell, the Heritage Foundation, etc.

The list goes on and on.

Though it is not illegal, this is not ethical. It creates a conflict of interest for her husband, who may be involved in rulings affecting the causes she advocates.

When John Roberts became chief justice, his wife stepped down as a litigator at a law firm. Yet, something similar has not happened with Ginni Thomas.

Obviously, there is something wrong with his picture.

Barbara Foster

Greensboro