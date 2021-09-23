Friday's letters

Thiessen’s nerve
In the Sept. 20 News & Record, a Republican speechwriter for George W. Bush turned opinion writer penned the op-ed “Where was Milley when Biden plotted a disaster?”
As is the wont of partisan political speechwriters, Marc Thiessen indulges in all manner of hyperbole to elevate his supposed case that Gen. Mark Milley is the worst kind of traitorous villain. He calls Gen. Milley’s actions to assure the Chinese that our government was stable and that we would not be initiating a nuclear war “astonishing.” And he suggests these actions usurp civilian authority.
Anyone who bothered to ask people conversant on these issues would find Milley’s actions neither astonishing nor a usurpation. You can get the gist of Mr. Thiessen’s “logic” by his characterizing the evacuation of Kabul as the “worst military catastrophe in modern times.” He goes on to say this situation (poorly handled, no doubt, but look at the end game), the” worst national security debacle in modern American history.”
Thiessen seems to have a very short memory. He and his neocon teammates brought us the Iraq War. They also authored the situation President Biden just extracted us from. There was that small matter of 9/11 also.
I think those could all be considered security debacles (in the case of Iraq a war crime) on a scale truly deserving of hyperbole.
David B. Wilcox
Greensboro
Record’s excellence
Kim Record is to be congratulated for excellence during her tenure as athletic director at UNCG. Before she arrived Spartan basketball was very boring for spectators. She took a gamble and hired Wes Miller, resulting in an exciting and upscale pace of men’s basketball. Other UNCG athletic programs were upgraded to be very competitive and thrived under her leadership. During her tenure on campus athletic facilities were upgraded to be comparable to other mid-major-level universities.
Her peers in the Southern Conference and national associations recognized her talent, as she has been influential on many levels. It is unfortunate that the chancellor has been silent on why Kim is no longer athletic director. Perhaps the chancellor seeks all the accolades for the good things that will be forthcoming from the foundation Kim established. Local sports fans and Spartan alumni will miss Kim Record and will not forget her numerous accomplishments and enthusiasm for UNCG.
Gary Nixon
Greensboro
Freedom!
I am writing in response to the letter “Make way!” (Sept. 21) .
To the writer, thank you. You provided me with a chuckle in your logic as my mental capacity has eroded after 18 months of being forced to listen to the selfish cries of the stupid. Freedom is paramount to safety and must be achieved at all costs. I think I’ll join you in running the red lights.
Donna Patricia Ward
Greensboro
Bravo for diversity
How I enjoyed today’s editorial page (Sept. 22)! We had one of our usual contributors to the letters with his anti-GOP comments; but then there was the ray of sunshine with another letter writer’s testimony to the fact that, although there are hurdles, everyone is able to get an ID if the desire and belief are strong enough.
Loved another letter writer’s remarks about work ethic, and then to see those same thoughts reflected in Christine Flowers’ editorial was astonishing. And her term “limousine liberals” just blew me away!
Ahhh, thank you, News & Record, for a little diversity today.
Gwynne Donohue
Greensboro
Fort Bragg’s name
Regarding the renaming of Fort Bragg:
Rather than a name of a person or thing, the name of that military base should reflect its mission and use. I suggest that Fort Speartip, Fort Spearpoint, First Strike Base or Fort Striker would be good choices.
L.B. Irvine
Summerfield
The following letter originally ran on Sept. 22. It is being rerun today to correct an editing error.
If I can do it ...
Since when are judges allowed to overturn what we the people pass as law in a statewide vote?
It was said that the voter ID is discrimination against the Black community; race has nothing to do with it.
Everyone, regardless of race, has hurdles to work through. I am a disabled senior and I have been by myself for nearly 16 years and on a walker for 10. I have no personal aide to help me nor my own transportation and I am on disability, but I managed to arrange a ride and to get a valid ID. If I can, anyone can.
We must have honest elections and proof of who each person is when voting. We must each provide proof of who we are at a lot of other places and with voting it’s crucial.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Annoying tailgaters
I’m a high school graduate, and I have a strong opinion that I would like to share with you. The drivers around me tend to ride super close to the car in front of them. Especially on a 35 mph road, when I’m going 35 mph, the car behind me rides way too close to me. This makes me irritated and anxious.
For any reason I needed to stop because there was a stop light and it was red, I’d need to make a hard stop and the car riding on my tail would have to stop, too, or put a scratch or dent in my car.
Inexperienced drivers should not have to deal with experienced drivers riding on their tails just because they are impatient and think that will get them to their destination faster.
Ann Brinley Adams
Greensboro