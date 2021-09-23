Friday's letters

Rather than a name of a person or thing, the name of that military base should reflect its mission and use. I suggest that Fort Speartip, Fort Spearpoint, First Strike Base or Fort Striker would be good choices.

L.B. Irvine

Summerfield

The following letter originally ran on Sept. 22. It is being rerun today to correct an editing error.

If I can do it ...

Since when are judges allowed to overturn what we the people pass as law in a statewide vote?

It was said that the voter ID is discrimination against the Black community; race has nothing to do with it.

Everyone, regardless of race, has hurdles to work through. I am a disabled senior and I have been by myself for nearly 16 years and on a walker for 10. I have no personal aide to help me nor my own transportation and I am on disability, but I managed to arrange a ride and to get a valid ID. If I can, anyone can.

We must have honest elections and proof of who each person is when voting. We must each provide proof of who we are at a lot of other places and with voting it’s crucial.

Elizabeth A. Jones