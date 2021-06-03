Friday's letters

I’ve got one more tip for you: It’s pretty well established that one of the major causes of road rage is drivers blocking the passing lane. Even if the driver in the left lane is traveling at the speed limit, there are others who just want to get past the pack.

It’s not up to the left-laner to enforce the speed limit. And if by blocking the passing lane that driver causes someone to blow up, take reckless chances and — heaven forbid — start shooting, which is worse: letting the speeder by or causing a potential tragedy?

As the old saying goes, “Here lies Joe — he had the right of way.”

Pete L. Little

Greensboro

Gender and science

There are a few legitimate questions regarding the issue of transgenderism.

Doesn’t it seem as if people who demand that we “follow the science” do so until it goes against their agenda?