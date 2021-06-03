Friday's letters

Buried tragedy
I have to question the judgment of your editorial staff: The murder of a courageous young pastor from High Point appeared in the middle of the A section of Sunday’s News & Record, while on the front page an article celebrated the life of a local 88-year-old businessman.
I have no intention of diminishing the contributions to our community of Tom Hubert, but burying the heartbreaking story about the murder of a 25-year-old man of God who had the courage to preach nonviolence in a violent community is incomprehensible and disheartening in the extreme. Pastor Robert Booth was just starting out his career trying to decrease the gun violence of which he became the victim. This young man had enormous potential to save lives while saving souls, and you place the article of his murder on page 6?
I have always supported the N&R when friends criticize the newspaper, but now I see how misguided your editorial priorities are. Am I the only one shaking my head in disgust?
Robert Goldberg
Greensboro
Road rage
I was glad to see the article in Sunday’s paper (May 30) drawing attention to road rage, including the “Road Rage Avoidance Tips.”
I’ve got one more tip for you: It’s pretty well established that one of the major causes of road rage is drivers blocking the passing lane. Even if the driver in the left lane is traveling at the speed limit, there are others who just want to get past the pack.
It’s not up to the left-laner to enforce the speed limit. And if by blocking the passing lane that driver causes someone to blow up, take reckless chances and — heaven forbid — start shooting, which is worse: letting the speeder by or causing a potential tragedy?
As the old saying goes, “Here lies Joe — he had the right of way.”
Pete L. Little
Greensboro
Gender and science
There are a few legitimate questions regarding the issue of transgenderism.
Doesn’t it seem as if people who demand that we “follow the science” do so until it goes against their agenda?
For example, if people, like the former Bruce Jenner, are born with XY chromosomes making them males, would their chromosomes then change into XX (female) when they really, really feel as if they are now females? If not, why are we changing laws and social demands just because of the way people feel?
Wouldn’t a simple DNA test solve the question of gender, if there is confusion?
I offer an additional definition of “insanity”: the blatant rejection of common sense. By this definition, are we going insane?
Just asking.
Gary Marschall
Greensboro
Get your shots
This letter is written on behalf of the Greensboro Men’s Club. The Greensboro Men’s Club is made up of professional Black men from our community. The organization includes professionals in medicine, law, education and business in its membership. We are made up of men who have attained the highest level of academic achievement, demonstrating excellence in their chosen field.
As I indicated, many of our club members are medical professionals. All medical members have received the vaccine. They have encouraged the other club members to do the same. The membership is in compliance with this request.
The Greensboro Men’s Club has focused on the uplifting of the Black community for more than 70 years. We now believe it is imperative on our part to encourage our community to obtain access to the coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible. We encourage our community to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others.
Please obtain the coronavirus vaccine to immunize our community as quickly as possible.
R. Steve Bowden
Greensboro
Dash vs. Hoppers
When making my way downtown post-pandemic this week to see the Greensboro and Winston-Salem minor-league teams square off for the first time in 53 years, the scene I encountered was most impressive.
The finalized construction surrounding the ballpark is pristine, from the overarching new bank building, offices and hotel, to the inviting, sparkling apartments and condominiums. The ballpark and field are immaculate, and game and food service administration proceeds like clockwork.
Now, if the home team can just win a game or two and avoid having its hopes Dashed!
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
Catch, release
A recent (June 2) letter to this paper echoed the Republican mantra that the proposed Jan. 6 commission has no chances of being fair or nonpartisan, and that it excludes investigating the protests and riots of last summer. The writer also went on to criticize the more lenient treatment of last summer’s protesters as compared to the Jan. 6 protesters. The writer argued, in essence, that the lenient treatment of last summer’s protesters was equivalent to a “catch and release” program.
Unintentionally, the writer’s letter brings to mind another example of “catch and release”: the verdicts of the two Trump impeachment trials. Ironic.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Factory farms
More than 3,000 animals are slaughtered for food around the world every second. That is more than 56 billion animals every year.
North Carolina is the third in the nation in the number of animals killed for food, accounting for about 7.5% of the nation’s total. As someone who lives in the Cape Fear River Basin, I think it is imperative that legislation lends itself to this issue since it concerns itself with ethics and climate change.
Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate change. Accounting for at least 32,000 million tons of carbon dioxide per year — that is a lot of greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, methane is a byproduct of the animal agriculture industry and is around 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Considering that cows produce around 150 billion gallons of methane per day, I feel that this issue is more relevant than ever.
North Carolinian policymakers should do what they can to help combat environmental degradation due to the animal agriculture industry. They should set stricter laws and regulations on how many animals factory farms can produce.