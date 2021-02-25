Friday's letters

A fellow Aggie

I remember the first time I met Mo Milani when we served on the board of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau many, many years ago. Quite friendly and enthusiastic, wearing a broad smile, Mo introduced himself as an Aggie, after learning that I was an Aggie (Bennett Belle and Aggie). He was proud of being a product of N.C. A&T State University and boasted about the greatness of the university.

When A&T requested funding for its track and field renovation, Mo and I convinced others of the importance of the request — how A&T brought much revenue to Greensboro. Mo and I become friends. Mo always saw the greater good in people and institutions; when there was a reason not to, Mo found the possibilities. He cared about the entire community and sought to help the “rising tide lift all boats.”

Once he shared with me that A&T could benefit more from its use of the hotel during homecoming, I immediately shared his ideas with the university and its alumni association — the rest is history.

I learned a lot from Mo and we respected each other. Never once did I call and he did not answer — except last week.

Sen. Gladys Robinson

Raleigh