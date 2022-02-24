Friday's letters

There are not enough bodies to fill the jobs available today, and it will only get worse — unless we can fix this through adequate Medicaid rates and a foreign guest worker program.

We can do better; our state and federal leaders can do better. We must take action now to provide the care our seniors and children deserve, and to save lives.

Please email me at tgoins@LSCarolinas.net for more info or to find out how you can help.

Thank you for listening.

Ted Goins

Salisbury

Do something

In today’s world everything is racist or political yet nowhere is there anybody doing anything about it.

If there is racism, let’s talk about it and find answers to the problem, not just say everything and everybody is racist.

Partisan putdowns between Democrats and Republicans won’t help either.

Somewhere down the line the idea of working together stopped. So now nothing gets done.