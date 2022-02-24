Friday's letters

Eight years later
In February 2014, I wrote a letter to the News & Record which began with this paragraph, “As I write this, Putin’s Russia has begun to invade Crimea, a Ukrainian parliamentary republic, allegedly to protect ethnic Russians in the area and to prevent violence. ...
“If they get their way, what will be their next step?”
Well, they got their way, because in March 2014, Russia formally annexed Crimea. Now, eight years later, the next step has happened, as Russia has invaded Ukraine, for the same bogus reasons it invaded Crimea.
In the letter, I compared events in Crimea to Hitler’s takeover of Czechoslovakia, setting the stage for World War II. Will the same sequence happen today, first Crimea, then Ukraine, and finally World War III? I hope and pray not.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Emergency powers
I am so thankful that both the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education have chosen to make face masks optional this week. It is great to see people’s faces and their wonderful smiles again.
Now that we are progressing away from the pandemic, I would like to suggest that the school board revoke the emergency powers extended to the superintendent in March of 2020.
It’s time for the board to move back to its rightful responsibilities of governing our public schools.
Selina Kelley
High Point
Gun deaths
This is in response to the letter “Hysterical reactions” (Feb. 17).
Some years ago, gunshots, followed by sirens and blue lights, woke my wife and me. The next morning our peaceful College Park yard was cordoned with yellow tape marked “CRIME SCENE.”
Police told us that two young men were returning from a party to their car. As they approached, a third young man was trying to break into the car. He drew a pistol and shot both of them, wounding one lightly and the other much more seriously.
This is a good example of what mindless defense of access to firearms makes possible.
We hear much foolishness about firearms, especially from self-appointed legal minds enclosed in the bodies of self-identified heroic Marines who have never seen combat.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
Why print this?
Among recent columns in the News & Record that I scanned a little, but was disgusted with, No. 1 was the one that presented the strawman: If New York City has such strict gun laws, why do they have problems with gun violence?
It’s because other areas do not have strong gun laws and unscrupulous people buy guns in those places and “import” them to New York City, often selling them out of the backs of cars.
I cannot see how the News & Record can even print something like this, but that is true of a great many of the columns and letters you print, maybe to take the pressure off of you.
Please explore nonprofit status for your publication, so the community can help you stay afloat.
Stephen Bolmer
Greensboro
A workforce crisis
North Carolina is currently in the middle of the worst workforce emergency in modern history and the 24-7 health and human services groups have been hit the hardest. When they/we don’t have a full workforce, our most vulnerable seniors and children suffer.
There are not enough bodies to fill the jobs available today, and it will only get worse — unless we can fix this through adequate Medicaid rates and a foreign guest worker program.
We can do better; our state and federal leaders can do better. We must take action now to provide the care our seniors and children deserve, and to save lives.
Please email me at tgoins@LSCarolinas.net for more info or to find out how you can help.
Thank you for listening.
Ted Goins
Salisbury
Do something
In today’s world everything is racist or political yet nowhere is there anybody doing anything about it.
If there is racism, let’s talk about it and find answers to the problem, not just say everything and everybody is racist.
Partisan putdowns between Democrats and Republicans won’t help either.
Somewhere down the line the idea of working together stopped. So now nothing gets done.
And that is why America is in the shape it is in. Sad.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Pettiford’s role
As the community recently celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is focused on Black History Month, I am reminded of the efforts and contributions of Mr. James Pettiford as director of the High Point Human Relations Commission.
As part of several years of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs, he invited Julius Chambers, Harvey Gantt and Maya Angelou to share their life stories and inspire students and the community.
Dorothy E. Walker
Greensboro
The writer is president of
Lutheran Services Carolinas.