Friday's letters

Build Bigger Taxes
For many months, Nancy Pelosi held up the bipartisan infrastructure bill, stressing that we needed to have the Build Back Better bill pass at the same time. We needed both to improve roads, bridges, broadband, water, etc.
What was in BBB? We would find out when we passed it.
A week ago, the infrastructure bill passed and President Biden signed it. We also found out that none of the roads/bridges kind of infrastructure improvements are in BBB.
The N&R gave us the highlights of the infrastructure bill on Nov. 14. Dollars authorized: $110 billion for roads and bridges; $39 billion for transit systems; $7.5 billion for charging stations; $5 billion for electric school buses; $65 billion for broadband; $65 billion for the power grid; $65 billion for water and wastewater. Add it up: $356.5 billion, or only about a third of the total. So where is the rest of the trillion dollars in the bill? Apparently not important enough to call infrastructure.
Upcoming is BBB, billed as necessary to combat climate change. But even now, the $1.85 trillion bill contains only $550 billion (less that 30%) for clean energy and climate change. The rest is giveaways.
Oh, and there is a tax provision that will make us probably the highest taxed country in the world.
Jim Lumsden
Greensboro
It was self-defense
Here you go again, Associated Press/media/journalism, with more misleading, false, fake news.
In the Nov. 22 front-page AP article (“Public display of guns on rise”) writer Morgan Lee states, “As Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in two killings ‘that he said were self-defense'… ”.
“That he said”? No!
That a jury of his peers said! No, not what he said, what our most fair and just judicial system said.
And only after a thorough and lengthy public trial, and after four days of jury deliberations.
Why are “armed patrols commonplace in neighborhoods”? Because, city and state governance by liberal Democrats refuses to:
1) Provide adequate police to patrol the streets, to stop the rampant arson, looting, assaults and murders.
2) Refuses to hold those responsible, releasing them back onto the streets, etc., etc., etc.
Plus, decades of “diversity," “inclusion,” “open borders” and a liberal, non-judgmental attitude have created an uncivil culture in America that refuses to meld into the Western-European, Anglo-Saxon, Judeo-Christian culture that created this great country and maintained it for more than 200 years.
That’s a fact, Jack. Not fake news.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Not a bad word
In reference to the letter “Words matter," in which the author writes, "My daughter is not an ‘ism’” (Nov. 21):
The writer referenced statements by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on transgenderism, noting that GLAAD (formerly known as Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) stated that the term "transgenderism" was used by anti-transgender activists to dehumanize transgender people.
GLAAD is a media advocacy organization for the LGBT community promoting positive cultural changes against the defamation of these groups. A statement like that would be highly antagonistic and I doubt that they would make such a negative statement when they in fact are promoting a more positive perspective of that community.
Transgenderism as defined by the Cambridge English Dictionary is “the condition of someone feeling that they are not the same gender (= sex) as the one they had or were said to have at birth.” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was correct in his use of the term transgenderism and it was not used to dehumanize transgender people.
Cheryl Humphries
Greensboro
Editor's note: According to a glossary of terms on GLAAD's website: “Transgenderism” is not a term commonly used by transgender people. This is a term used by anti-transgender activists to dehumanize transgender people and reduce who they are to 'a condition.' Refer to being transgender instead, or refer to the transgender community.