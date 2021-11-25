Friday's letters

Build Bigger Taxes

For many months, Nancy Pelosi held up the bipartisan infrastructure bill, stressing that we needed to have the Build Back Better bill pass at the same time. We needed both to improve roads, bridges, broadband, water, etc.

What was in BBB? We would find out when we passed it.

A week ago, the infrastructure bill passed and President Biden signed it. We also found out that none of the roads/bridges kind of infrastructure improvements are in BBB.

The N&R gave us the highlights of the infrastructure bill on Nov. 14. Dollars authorized: $110 billion for roads and bridges; $39 billion for transit systems; $7.5 billion for charging stations; $5 billion for electric school buses; $65 billion for broadband; $65 billion for the power grid; $65 billion for water and wastewater. Add it up: $356.5 billion, or only about a third of the total. So where is the rest of the trillion dollars in the bill? Apparently not important enough to call infrastructure.

Upcoming is BBB, billed as necessary to combat climate change. But even now, the $1.85 trillion bill contains only $550 billion (less that 30%) for clean energy and climate change. The rest is giveaways.