Friday's letters

School IDs: Racist?

This is outrageous! Guilford County Schools will now require an ID to enter a school building (“ID card scanners coming to schools,” June 10). This is an obviously xenophobic and racist new policy — isn’t it?

Sure, we already have to show an ID to rent a car, buy a cellphone, fly on a plane, open a bank account, check into a hotel, enter most government buildings, buy tobacco, get married, buy a beer at a baseball game (even at 56), cash a check, rent snow skis, pick up a prescription or get tickets from will call.

At least we still have that last bastion of freedom called the voting booth. This is a safe place where everyone is welcome. No ID required. Roughly half of our elected officials are loudly fighting to keep it that way. They proclaim that showing an ID before voting is a form of oppression.

Why do they not feel the same way in regard to the ID requirements for our myriad of other activities?

If requiring an ID to enter our schools will improve them, and it probably will, doesn’t it seem to reason that the same would apply to our voting booths?

Frank Hall Jr.

Greensboro