Friday's letters

‘Stolen votes’
Thank you for publishing the Leonard Pitts column “Jan. 6 was a dress rehearsal for something worse” on Jan. 5. The lens through which he looks at this horrific event is crystal clear and reveals a critical truth about the concept of “stolen votes” that should be widely shared.
The votes of women, Asian Americans and African Americans in this country were denied/stolen until 1920, 1952 and 1965, respectively. Did these groups violently storm the Capitol to “stop the steal”?
No, they worked tirelessly for decades through legal means to demand that they be granted participation in their own government. As Pitts noted, “They loved America enough to believe in (its ideals).” They exhibited incredible patience while waiting for laws to catch up to the promises of the Constitution.
Would that the insurrectionists loved their country enough to feel gratitude for the right to vote at all, and to accept the truth about the election outcome.
Kate Hood Seel
Greensboro
One-sided
Here on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the protests at the Capitol, you have opted to publish all of the letters by liberal Democrats and none about the one protester who was killed — unarmed and a military veteran.
Why can’t you just publish the unbiased news instead of editors’ and writers’ views?
William Shaw
Greensboro
Editor’s note: The News & Record received no letters about the protester’s death.
Aw, c’mon ...
Regarding Marc A. Thiessen’s Monday, Jan. 3, column, titled “The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021”:
This is the worst kind of hack journalism. Thiessen concludes this was the worst first year of any president in his lifetime.
Really?
What about the 5.6 million jobs created during the first nine months of the Biden White House? That compared to a loss of almost 2.9 million in four years under Trump. The U.S. economy has recovered from the pandemic recession faster than Europe and China by miles, with a projected 7% annualized growth rate in the fourth quarter. Real-wage growth is occurring in the U.S.
Check the stock market. It’s not up because the U.S. is doing badly. There are so many things wrong with Thiessen’s column that I can’t address in 200 words, but this type of journalism contributes to why Biden’s public approval suffers. The fact is, he has accomplished a lot, including saving the economy from collapse, restoring the U.S.’s integrity with its allies and getting legislation passed to repair our infrastructure.
And he could do so much more if the Republicans were not set against working with Biden for purely political reasons. That’s my opinion.
Jeffrey Skeahan
Greensboro
Abhorrent
Among several outrageous statements in a recent letter to the paper (“Trump’s wisdom,” Jan. 4), encouragement to read “The Elders of Zion” takes the cake. “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” originally published in 1903, is a fabricated antisemitic text purporting to describe a Jewish plan for global domination. Among conspiracy theories, it is one of the worst.
Responsible media outlets have recognized the danger of allowing platforms for such drivel, and I would hope that the News & Record would also monitor the publication of such abhorrent advice.
I recognize that the letter could be an attempt at satire. But if it was, I wish the author or newspaper editor had made that clearer.
Given today’s climate, I fear there are folks who would actually believe this kind of analysis and advice.
Max L. Carter
Greensboro