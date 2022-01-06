Friday's letters

‘Stolen votes’

Thank you for publishing the Leonard Pitts column “Jan. 6 was a dress rehearsal for something worse” on Jan. 5. The lens through which he looks at this horrific event is crystal clear and reveals a critical truth about the concept of “stolen votes” that should be widely shared.

The votes of women, Asian Americans and African Americans in this country were denied/stolen until 1920, 1952 and 1965, respectively. Did these groups violently storm the Capitol to “stop the steal”?

No, they worked tirelessly for decades through legal means to demand that they be granted participation in their own government. As Pitts noted, “They loved America enough to believe in (its ideals).” They exhibited incredible patience while waiting for laws to catch up to the promises of the Constitution.

Would that the insurrectionists loved their country enough to feel gratitude for the right to vote at all, and to accept the truth about the election outcome.

Kate Hood Seel

Greensboro

