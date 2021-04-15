Friday's letters

Transparency
I am a firm believer that where there’s no consequence, there’s no justice. Unfortunately, we will keep seeing these tragedies of unarmed Black men and women being killed by police as long as there are no real consequences.
Incident after incident, mothers, fathers and family members are burying their children while we brace for the next tragic headline. I once sought to expose some of the bad behavior and discriminatory practices in law enforcement, but how the information was obtained and whom it was shared with became more of an issue than the evidence itself.
Perhaps if the proposed Senate Bill 355 (personnel transparency) had been in place, my complaint may have gained traction. Instead, this systemic problem persists without accountability or protection for officers who may want to speak out.
I fear Black people in America may be forced to get a “Life Alert” device like the one available through a private company for senior citizens, which provides 24/7 monitoring. At least this way, when we are stopped by police and the interaction turns hostile, the alert can be activated.
Catherine Netter
Greensboro
No more illusions
To lawmakers who are concerned our schools are indoctrinating students with unbalanced information, let me suggest no one can escape being influenced, and that we all are brainwashed once we accept information as truth no matter whether it’s correct or not.
I say its high time students get the full truth about history that was withheld during my time in school. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson reveals the depth of his own indoctrination when he uses terms such as “leftist indoctrination.” Where focus should be emphasized is more mental health education and how the mind absorbs information. So many are spending time in their “indoctrinated states” they can’t let go and live in the present moment. Let the teachers do their job and educate fully — no more illusions about our history. Truth may be painful, but it’s the path toward healing for us all.
Donna Rogers
Greensboro
Amish and animals
It’s tiresome to read articles about the Amish and their struggle with modernity (Richard Groves column, “For the Amish, an endless struggle to keep ‘the world’ at bay,” April 11). All the quaint descriptions of the buggies and the community’s pastoral existence miss the rotten underpinnings of that life. What is truly sad is how Amish values impact animals. I grew up near an Amish community in Ohio and was impressed by the buggy horses and the teams of horses or mules that pulled the plows. Then I learned how these animals are commonly treated. If one of their work horses is injured or too old to work, it is auctioned and hauled to a slaughter factory in Canada or Mexico.
Then, there’s the matter of puppy mills. The Amish incessantly breed dogs to produce those “pure bred” puppies. Take a wild guess as to what happens to the breeding dogs when they are no longer able to perform and produce. They become disposable.
I do not care about the Amish and the threat of modernity to their lifestyle. I do care about the ongoing necessity to clean up after their abuse of animals. The next time you take a photo of an Amish buggy or plow horse, think about where that animal will eventually go.
Sara J. Draper
Thomasville
Eyes on the road
April is Distracted Driving Awareness and Alcohol Awareness Month. National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 26-30.
This month we need all drivers to refocus their attention on their behaviors behind the wheel that may contribute to preventable roadway deaths.
Distractions come in many forms: texting, speeding, impaired driving, traveling through a construction zone inattentively.
Consider this: In 2020, 1,982 people in North Carolina were killed in alcohol-related crashes, 157 died in distracted-driving crashes and 42 were killed in work zones.
This week, a traveling National Work Zone Memorial was on display at the NCDOT welcome center along I-95 in Northampton County.
Sadly, there are 1,592 names listed, including 36 fallen workers from around North Carolina.
The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is aiming for zero roadway deaths, but our roads cannot be safe without your help!
NCGHSP is reminding every driver that if you aren’t giving your undivided attention while driving, you’re putting more than just your own life at risk.
Please, drive safely, drive sober, drive the speed limit and buckle up.
Mark Ezzell
Garner
The writer is director of the N.C. Governor’s’ Highway Safety Program.