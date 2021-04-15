Friday's letters

Transparency

I am a firm believer that where there’s no consequence, there’s no justice. Unfortunately, we will keep seeing these tragedies of unarmed Black men and women being killed by police as long as there are no real consequences.

Incident after incident, mothers, fathers and family members are burying their children while we brace for the next tragic headline. I once sought to expose some of the bad behavior and discriminatory practices in law enforcement, but how the information was obtained and whom it was shared with became more of an issue than the evidence itself.

Perhaps if the proposed Senate Bill 355 (personnel transparency) had been in place, my complaint may have gained traction. Instead, this systemic problem persists without accountability or protection for officers who may want to speak out.

I fear Black people in America may be forced to get a “Life Alert” device like the one available through a private company for senior citizens, which provides 24/7 monitoring. At least this way, when we are stopped by police and the interaction turns hostile, the alert can be activated.

Catherine Netter

Greensboro

No more illusions